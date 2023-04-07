De'Anthony Melton with a block vs the Miami Heat
De'Anthony Melton (Philadelphia 76ers) with a block vs the Miami Heat, 04/06/2023
De'Anthony Melton (Philadelphia 76ers) with a block vs the Miami Heat, 04/06/2023
Nurse speculated about his future with the Raptors organization in a seemingly random, unprompted rant with his team in the thick of the playoff hunt.
Utah Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen will carry out his mandatory service in the Finnish military during this NBA offseason.
"[Iowa] can have that spotlight. We'll go to the Obamas," Reese said during an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast
Harold Varner III has unleashed a remarkable attack against his fellow LIV players, saying “they’re full of s---; they’re growing their pockets, not growing the game”.
Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock said on social media that he now owns an island in Placencia, Belize.
OTTAWA — Thinking it may have been a circus throw for show, some laughs were heard at TD Place when Niklas Edin tried a spin shot in the 10th end of Sweden's game against Norway on Wednesday. Gasps mixed with shrieks of incredulity rang out when he actually made it. Edin, the defending champion at the world men's curling playdowns, tied the game with an otherworldly shot that left the sport's most seasoned rock-throwers at a loss for words. "There's these moments in sports where sometimes the mo
Phil Mickelson used to draw huge, enthusiastic galleries. Playing at Augusta as a LIV golfer, much of that love and admiration appears to be gone.
Toronto Blue Jays fans can expect new ways to experience a baseball game live this season. The Blue Jays unveiled the completed first phase of renovations at Rogers Centre today ahead of the team's home opener next week. All 500-level seats have been replaced largely to make room for open social spaces, including a park-like area for families and a rooftop patio to take in views of Toronto's skyline. The outfield walls and bullpens have been raised, meaning relief pitchers will be warming up wit
The quest for the highest possible playoff seed is another story for the Clippers and Lakers. The Clippers’ 11th straight victory over their Crypto.com Arena hallmates pulled them into a tie with idle Golden State for fifth in the West at 42-38. The Clippers and Lakers came into their final meeting of the season tied in the standings at 41-38.
Mark Cuban also blames Jalen Brunson’s dad for him leaving the team in free agency, because, “things went south when the parents got involved.”
Ben Affleck, who directed and stars in the biopic, "blew" the scene that criticized the Portland Trail Blazers' for refusing to draft the NBA legend.
After almost 40 years as a fixture on the nightly news, Colleen Jones vividly remembers her first day in the CBC Nova Scotia newsroom. She started as a sportscaster at CBC shortly after Labour Day 1986, just 12 days after delivering her son, Zach. CBC was seen as a "pinnacle" of broadcasting, Jones says. "I just remember going into that morning meeting and looking at the people that I had been inspired by," she said. "It was a big-time newsroom with big future stars and I knew It." Those future
TORONTO — Outfielder Jordan Luplow was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays from the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday and then optioned to Toronto's triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y. Left-handed pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu was transferred to the 60-day injured list from the 15-day IL as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery. Luplow, 29, played in 83 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season, batting .176 while connecting for 11 home runs. The five-foot-11, 195-pound outfielder signed with A
An image of Auschwitz concentration camp appeared as part of a video promotion during WWE's WrestleMania on Saturday.
Flyers assistant coach Rocky Thompson did not mince his words when describing his team's lackadaisical effort in Tuesday's loss to the St. Louis Blues.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander seemed like a nice pickup for Oklahoma City Thunder, a secondary piece in the trade that sent Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers four years ago. The Hamilton native has turned out to be more than an afterthought — much more. He has blossomed into an All-Star, the unquestioned leader of the Thunder's rebuilding efforts and the centerpiece of a Canadian national team that could be a medal contender at the Paris Games next summer. He ranks
LeBron James missed a potential game-winning layup on the final play of regulation. James scored 37 points, including a go-ahead basket with 27 seconds left in overtime, to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 135-133 victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. Ochai Agbaji tried to impede James’ drive to the basket, but he spun off from the Jazz guard and finished over Damian Jones.
It was a case of blink and you miss it as Jessica Pegula made light work of world number 63 Anna Blinkova, winning in 65 minutes.
The HGTV star opened up about trying to “make ends meet” during his college years in an Instagram post on Tuesday
Jesperi Kotkaniemi is embracing life in Raleigh with the Hurricanes after a rough start to his NHL career with the Canadiens.