DeAndre Jordan scores and draws the foul

Corey Perry had his contract terminated earlier this week after reports of an "alcohol-related" incident.
The league’s least inhibited player is a great reminder that basketball is supposed to be fun.
Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill said he was going to "do what's right and take care of" videographer Kevin Fitzgibbons after the NFL suspended him.
For the first time ever, the NFL is using the new "Monday Night Football" flex rules to change a matchup, moving Eagles-Seahawks into the slot.
Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin posted on Instagram on Friday that he and his wife, Kenzy, have lost their baby due in April 2024.
The NFL superstar's widow and son tell PEOPLE about the severe memory loss that led to a diagnosis, their hope of helping others with a documentary on CTE risks
Luke Eckardt recalled the excitement of finding out that Deion Sanders would be his new head coach at Colorado. “It was a feeling of awe because it’s Deion Sanders, and you play video games like ‘Madden’ and he's on there,” Eckardt said in an interview with The Associated Press. At his first meeting with his new charges, Sanders told them no job was safe and there were transfers on the way.
J.J. Watt is a three-time former NFL Defensive Player of the Year. On Thursday, he tried on the role of league insider with some breaking news.
"It works out for the best," the NBA player said of his living arrangement with Butch Stockton. "I can help him out like he helped me."
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — DaRon Bland added to his NFL-leading interception total with a nifty pick, though that didn't really make up for the big plays against the Dallas Cowboys cornerback before they rallied to avoid their first home loss this season. Bland didn't return this one for a touchdown — he already has the NFL record with five picks returned for scores — but his eighth interception of the season late in the third quarter ended a streak of three consecutive TD drives for the Seattle Se
To make that kind of money for those performances, and then to call foul on the Tour is quite the bold move.
"Jon Rahm is one of the biggest assets that we have on the PGA Tour.”
Which sleepers will awaken in Week 13? Scott Pianowski reveals his list.
Tristan Jarry wrote his name in the NHL history books with a slick goalie goal to seal Thursday's win over the Lightning.
On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here. ___ Aaron Rodgers defied conventional medicine by returning to practice just 77 days after surgery for a torn Achilles tendon. How he did it should be the No. 1 question instead of questioning his motivation. Even if Rodgers doesn’t play again for the New York Jets (4-7) this season because it wouldn’t make sense if they’re eliminated from the playoff race, his recovery so far sets a s
Dolphins’ McDaniel updates several injuires
It has become a troubling pattern for Sweden. Make it nine times that the Nordic country with a proud heritage in winter sports has put its hand up to stage a Winter Olympics, only to be knocked back. The latest rejection came Wednesday when the International Olympic Committee opted for a late French bid — combining the snowy Alps region with the Riviera resort of Nice — to host the Winter Games in 2030 rather than ones from Switzerland and Sweden. The Swedes are somewhat puzzled. After all, the
DALLAS (AP) — Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller turned himself in to police in a Dallas suburb on Thursday after he was charged in a warrant with domestic violence against the mother of his children, who is pregnant, police said. Dallas police confirmed that the 34-year-old Miller surrendered to police in the suburb of Glenn Heights to face a charge of third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman, which is punishable by 2 to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The alleged assault occurre
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry had 26 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and the undermanned Golden State Warriors held off the Los Angeles Clippers 120-114 on Thursday night. Klay Thompson scored 10 straight during a key fourth-quarter stretch and finished with 22 points for the Warriors, who lost guards Chris Paul and Gary Payton II to injuries during a 124-123 loss Tuesday night at Sacramento, when they blew a 24-point lead in the In-Season Tournament to miss advancing out of Group
Conor McGregor welcomed a new baby boy.