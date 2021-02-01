DeAndre Jordan with an alley oop vs the Washington Wizards
DeAndre Jordan (Brooklyn Nets) with an alley oop vs the Washington Wizards, 01/31/2021
DeAndre Jordan (Brooklyn Nets) with an alley oop vs the Washington Wizards, 01/31/2021
The New York Rangers have seen enough from controversial defenseman Tony DeAngelo.
What would it take to pry Watson away from the Texans?
The Wizards scored six points and took the lead in only four seconds late on Sunday night to knock off the Nets.
The Rams signed Goff to a $134 million extension with a record guarantee in 2019.
After learning of his housemate's positive test at halftime, Tyler Herro helped lead the Miami Heat to a win over the Kings on Saturday night.
The Tiger King star isn't happy that fans will attend the Super Bowl in Tampa next week amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Pittsburgh Penguins could live in the present as long as Jim Rutherford was at the controls. But now that they have to find a replacement, it seems they might have to deal with their uncertain future immediately.
The Rams and Lions are swapping quarterbacks.
Evgeni Malkin has been a big disappointment for fantasy managers to start the season.
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The Toronto Six have clinched the first seed in their group at the National Women's Hockey League Isobel Cup playoffs. The Six obtained top seed following a 6-0 victory over the Connecticut Whale in round-robin play at the Herb Brooks Arena. Toronto Six forward Mackenzie MacNeil scored a pair of goals in the victory. Sarah-Eve Coutu Godbout, Taylor Woods, Taytum Clairmont and Mikyla Grant-Mentis also scored a goal. The Six will play the fourth-seeded team in Thursday's semifinals, either the Buffalo Beauts or the Boston Pride. Both teams will play each other Monday to determine the final seed for this week's semifinal games. The winner of the semifinals will play in Friday's championship game. Toronto is the first Canadian team to participate in the NWHL and is playing in its inaugural season. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2021. The Canadian Press
CHICAGO — Kevin Lankinen made 32 saves and the short-handed Chicago Blackhawks jumped on two costly mistakes by Elvis Merzlikins in the third period, topping the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Sunday night. Patrick Kane and Philipp Kurashev each had a goal and an assist for Chicago, which had dropped three in a row. The Blackhawks improved to 1-1 on a four-game homestand after losing 2-1 to the Blue Jackets on Friday night. The game was tied before Merzlikins mishandled the puck behind his net at two different points in the third, and Chicago scored each time. Pius Suter got to one in the corner and sent his shot off the goaltender and into the net at 7:41, lifting the Blackhawks to a 2-1 lead. On Merzlikins' second misplay, Kurashev fed Kane for his fourth goal at 13:40. Columbus had a chance to get one back when Andrew Shaw was sent off for hooking, but Chicago killed off the the penalty. Boone Jenner scored for the Blue Jackets, and Merzlikins stopped 33 shots. Chicago got a sorely needed victory a day after it cancelled practice out of concern about potential exposure to COVID-19. Forward Ryan Carpenter and defenceman Nicolas Beaudin were placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list, joining teammates Alex DeBrincat, Adam Boqvist and Lucas Wallmark. The league’s unavailability list covers multiple factors such as isolation due to a confirmed positive test or quarantines due to being “a high risk close contact.” “It’s tough once it gets in the locker room. It’s obviously going to find a way to get to some people,” Shaw said. “But we’re all following protocols. We have our masks on. We’re staying away from each other. We’re doing Zoom meetings. “I mean, we’re following all the guidelines we’re supposed to be following and the trainers are making sure of it as well and helping us out.” The Blackhawks already were without captain Jonathan Toews because of an illness, and key forward Kirby Dach could miss the entire season after he had wrist surgery in December. Chicago coach Jeremy Colliton held a Zoom meeting with his team Saturday and talked about working through adversity. “The most important thing is that we push through and we find a way to persevere anyway, and that’ll be great for us in the end,” Colliton said. “That can make our team stronger. We’re trying to build a foundation that we can rely on in hard times, so ‘Why me?’ would be the total wrong approach, I think.” Chicago used a pretty passing sequence to jump in front in the first period. Mattias Janmark found a streaking Kane in the middle, and he touched it over to Kurashev for a tap-in at 12:32. Columbus tied it when Jenner stuffed home a rebound with 2:32 left in the period. It was Jenner's third goal of the season. The Blue Jackets had a chance to take the lead in the second, but Lankinen made a nice right pad save on Alexandre Texier about six minutes in. Merzlikins also faced some pressure, knocking away an open look for Chicago forward David Kampf. UP NEXT Blue Jackets: Open a four-game homestand against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night. Blackhawks: Host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. ___ Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jay Cohen, The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jesús Ferreira scored his first two international goals and had three assists, and Paul Arriola and Jonathan Lewis scored twice each to power the United States over a rusty Trinidad and Tobago 7-0 in an exhibition on Sunday night. Lewis scored his first international goal, as did Miles Robinson. Coming off a 6-2 win over Panama in November with top American players and a 6-0 rout of El Salvador last month with a group mostly from Major League Soccer, the U.S. outshot the Soca Warriors 19-2 and scored five goals in three straight games for the first time. Three Americans had not scored two goals each since an 8-1 rout of the Cayman Islands in a 1993 friendly led by Joe-Max Moore, Dominic Kinnear and Mark Chung. Ferreira, a 20-year-old Dallas midfielder, gained U.S. citizenship in December 2019, made his U.S. debut last February and is a son of former Colombia midfielder David Ferreira. He had a goal and three firsts in the first half alone. Arriola, who last month made his first start since tearing his right ACL last Feb. 15, scored twice as the U.S. took a 4-0 halftime lead to give him three goals in his last two international matches. Goalkeeper Matt Turner and right back Aaron Herrera started in their U.S. debut as the US went again without Europe-based players, and 20-year-old midfielder Andrés Perea entered at the start of the second half in his debut then conceded a penalty kick with a high boot to Ryan Telfer in the 65th minute, Turner leapt to his right to stop Alvin Jones’ penalty kicks. Perea, who plays for Orlando, started for Colombia at the 2017 Under-17 World Cup, including a 3-1 group-stage win over the U.S., and started all five matches for Colombia at the 2019 Under-20 World Cup. George Bello, Daryl Dike and Tanner Tessmann made debuts later in the second half, increasing American debuts to 63 since the October 2017 loss at Trinidad that prevented the Americans from reaching the 2018 World Cup, The total includes 40 in 23 matches since Gregg Berhalter became coach ahead of 2019. The 22nd-ranked Americans played just four matches last year, their fewest since 1987, but figure to have a far busier 2011. Two friendlies in Europe are likely in March, when players under 24 will go to Guadalajara, Mexico, and try to qualify the U.S. men for their first Olympics since 2008. The U.S. meets Honduras in June in a semifinal of the first CONCACAF Nations League, with the winner playing Mexico or Costa Rica, The Americans travel to Trinidad in early September for the start of World Cup qualifying delayed by the novel coronavirus pandemic. the beginning of a compacted stretch of eight qualifiers in 11 weeks. Lewis put the U.S. ahead 1:40 in when Sam Vines brought the ball down the left flank and crossed to Ferreira, who beat onrushing goalkeeper Adrian Foncette. Ferreira centred for Lewis, who scored into the open net with his right foot from near the penalty spot. Ferreira doubled the lead in the ninth minute with a left-footed volley from 6 yards after Vines dribbled to the end line and cut the ball back. Arriola scored in the 22nd with a 12-yard right-footed shot after the U.S. dribbled in on goal following Foncette’s goal kick, then got another in the 41st with his left foot from just outside the penalty area after Ferreira picked up a poor headed clearance attempt by Federico Peña Robinson, making his first international start, made it 5-0 with a short-range diving header off a headed pass from centre back partner Aaron Long Lewis got his second goal with an 18-yard right foot shot in the 55th and Ferreira scored again in the 62nd with a right foot shot from near the penalty spot from an Arriola pass. No. 103 Trinidad was playing for the first time under coach Terry Fenwick, a defender from England’s 1986 World Cup squad, The Soca Warriors had not played since a 4-0 loss to Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League on Nov. 17, 2019. They open World Cup qualifying March 24 against Guyana and is favoured to advance from a first-round group that also includes the Bahamas, Puerto Rico and St. Kitts and Nevis. More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
After yet another dustup over rules, Patrick Reed continues to fight public opinion.
RALEIGH, N.C. — Vincent Trocheck zipped the puck past Anton Khudobin’s glove in the shootout and James Reimer denied Jamie Benn’s final shot, helping the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Sunday night. Nino Niederreiter scored at 17:25 of the third period to force overtime and the shootout for Carolina, which squandered a 2-1 lead to start the third period, but hung on to beat Dallas for the second time in two nights. Jordan Staal and Brock McGinn also scored for Carolina. The Hurricanes returned Thursday from a pause due to COVID-19 concerns that led to four games being postponed. Carolina won all three games in its return. Reimer finished with 26 saves for the Hurricanes, including five in overtime. Benn, Jamie Oleksiak and Andrew Cogliano scored for Dallas. DEVILS 5, SABRES 3 BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Michael McLeod and Miles Wood each scored twice in New Jersey's victory over Buffalo. Wood assisted on McLeod’s go-ahead goal midway through the third period. Andreas Johnsson also scored to help the Devils avenge a shootout loss Saturday in the opener of the back-to-back set. Eric Comrie made 30 saves in his first start for the Devils. Rasmus Ristolainen had a goal and assist for the Sabres, and Rasmus Dahlin and Curtis Lazar also scored. PANTHERS 3, RED WINGS 2 DETROIT (AP) — Patric Hornqvist, Aaron Ekblad and Carter Verhaeghe scored and Chris Driedger made 32 saves in Florida's victory over Detroit. Anthony Mantha scored with 1:48 remaining to pull the Red Wings within a goal after Detroit pulled Thomas Greiss to add an extra skater. Detroit pulled its goaltender again, but couldn’t get another shot past Driedger. Dylan Larkin also scored for Detroit. On Saturday night, Florida beat Detroit 3-2 in overtime. The Associated Press
The NFL's preeminent "what if" guy is finally in a position to prove his value, thanks to a unique trade that calls to mind a then-blockbuster deal for a former league MVP.
What exactly would a second Super Bowl win — and beyond — mean for Reid's legacy?
RALEIGH, N.C. — Vincent Trocheck zipped the puck past Anton Khudobin's glove in the shootout and James Reimer denied Jamie Benn's final shot, helping the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Sunday. Nino Niederreiter scored at 17:25 of the third period to force overtime and the shootout for Carolina, which squandered a 2-1 lead to start the third period, but hung on to beat Dallas for the second time in as many nights. Jordan Staal and Brock McGinn also scored for the Hurricanes, who returned Thursday from a pause due to COVID-19 concerns that led to four games being postponed. Carolina won all three games in its return. Reimer finished with 26 saves for the Hurricanes, including five in overtime. Benn, Jamie Oleksiak and Andrew Cogliano scored for Dallas. Khudobin finished with 37 saves, getting the start after being pulled in the second period of Saturday's loss after allowing four goals on 16 shots. UNAVAILABLE The Stars added defenceman Andrej Sekera to the NHL's COVID-19 unavailability list Sunday. That came after Sekera had played in all five of Dallas' games so far, including 17:35 of ice time in Saturday's loss to the Hurricanes. As for Carolina, the Hurricanes had just off-season signee Jesper Fast on the list for the second straight day. That came after the Hurricanes had as many as six players appear on the list during their pause, with only Staal having returned to game action. Carolina is awaiting the returns of defenceman Jaccob Slavin, and forwards Teuvo Teravainen, Jordan Martinook and Warren Foegele after they came off the list Friday and Saturday. ROSTER MOVES Carolina also lost goaltender Petr Mrazek and forward Max McCormick to injuries in Saturday’s win. The Hurricanes placed McCormick on injured reserve and recalled goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic and forward Drew Shore from the taxi squad. For Shore, Sunday’s game marked his Hurricanes debut and his first NHL action since April 2017 while playing with Vancouver. UP NEXT Stars: Dallas visits Columbus on Tuesday for two games before returning home to begin an eight-game homestand that includes a pair of games against the Hurricanes. Hurricanes: The Hurricanes begin a six-game trip Tuesday at Chicago. Carolina isn't scheduled to play on its home ice again until Feb. 15. ___ Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Aaron Beard, The Associated Press
DETROIT — Patric Hornqvist, Aaron Ekblad and Carter Verhaeghe scored and the Florida Panthers held off the Detroit Red Wings for a 3-2 win Sunday night. Anthony Mantha scored with 1:48 remaining to pull the Red Wings within a goal after Detroit pulled Thomas Greiss to add an extra skater. Detroit pulled its goaltender again, but couldn't get another shot past Chris Driedger to extend the game. Hornqvist pulled Florida into a 1-all tie on a power play early in the second. Ekblad took advantage of having an extra skater, with Hornqvist providing a distracting screen, when his one-timer from the top of the left circle got past Greiss’ glove with 4:56 left in the second period. Verhaeghe gave the Panthers a two-goal lead midway through the third, and they ended up needing the cushion when Detroit made a late charge. Driedger finished with 32 saves for the Panthers, whose only loss this season was in a shootout. Greiss stopped 27 shots for the Red Wings, who have dropped six straight. Dylan Larkin scored to put the Red Wings ahead early in the game with a backhander after skating in front of Driedger on a goal set up by a short, slick pass from Givani Smith. Earlier in the day, Smith was recalled from the taxi squad because forward Tyler Bertuzzi is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury. Both teams failed to take advantage of two power plays in the opening period as Detroit outshot Florida 13-6. The Panthers outshot the Red Wings 17-9 in the second period as they took control. On Saturday night, Florida defeated Detroit 3-2 in overtime when Aleksi Heponiemi scored 2:15 into the extra period in his NHL debut. OPPOSITE DIRECTIONS Florida is 5-0-1, losing in a shootout Thursday night at Columbus, and its six-game, season-opening point streak is the second longest in franchise history. The 1996-97 team opened the season with a 12-game point streak. Detroit has lost six in a row after a 2-2 start, which briefly generated some optimism about a team that was easily the NHL's worst last season. SCORING PUNCH Larkin’s goal gave him six points in seven games. He has provided desperately needed scoring for an offensively challenged team that was without Bertuzzi, who leads the team with five goals. HELPERS Florida's Jonathan Huberdeau and Keith Yandle each had an assist on Ekblad's and Hornqvist's goals. PANDEMIC PLAY The Red Wings were without Adam Erne, Robby Fabbri, Sam Gagner, Jon Merrill and Filip Zadina due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, while Florida didn't have anyone on the league's list. UP NEXT Florida returns home for a relative break before hosting Nashville on Thursday night, the start of a six-game, 10-day homestand that also includes games against Detroit and Tampa Bay. The Red Wings play the defending Stanley Cup champion Lighting on the road Wednesday night. ___ Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Larry Lage, The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO — Showing no effects from a rules controversy a day earlier, Patrick Reed pulled away for a five-shot victory Sunday in the Farmers Insurance Open. Reed closed with a 4-under 68 at Torrey Pines, making an eagle on the par-5 sixth and finishing off his ninth PGA Tour title with a birdie on the 18th. Abbotsford, B.C. native Adam Hadwin finished in a tie for 18th place. The 33-year-old fired a 1-under 71 to end his tournament at 5-under par. Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., fired a 2-under 70 in his final round to finish in a five-way tie for 37th. Merritt, B.C. native Roger Sloan finished in a tie for 53rd. The former Masters champions finished at 14 under after a consistent four days at the blufftop municipal courses overlooking the Pacific Ocean. He shared the first-round lead with Alex Noren, was in a group one shot off the lead in the second round and then shared the third-round lead with Carlos Ortiz. The controversy arose Saturday on the par-4 10th when Reed hit a 190-yard shot out of a bunker with a TV replay showing the ball bounced once before settling into the rough. Without waiting for an official, Reed picked up the ball to see if it was embedded. Reed told the official that no one in his group, as well as a nearby volunteer, saw it bounce. He was awarded a free drop and saved par in a round of 70. On Sunday, Reed jump-started his round with a 45-foot eagle putt on the No. 6 to get to 12 under and followed with a birdie on the par-4 seventh. His only bogey was on the par-3 eighth, and he rebounded with a birdie on the par-5 ninth. He played par the rest of the way until sinking an 8-foot birdie putt on No. 18. Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Ryan Palmer, Henrik Norlander and Viktor Hovland tied for second. Hovland had been the closest in pursuit with four birdies on the front nine, including on the ninth to get to 12 under. But the birdies dried up and he bogeyed Nos. 14, 15 and 17 — missing a 2-footer on 17 — in a round of 1-under 71. Ortiz stumbled badly with a round of 6-over 78. He hurt himself with three bogeys on the front nine that left him even at the turn. He had even more trouble on the back nine, when he bogeyed No. 11 and then had trouble getting out of a greenside bunker on No. 12, taking a double-bogey 6. He bogeyed 15, 16 and 18. The Associated Press
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks and Toronto Argonauts have made major quarterbacking moves just over one week away from the start of CFL free agency. Hours after the Argos released Matt Nichols on Sunday, the Redblacks signed the former Winnipeg Blue Bombers and released fellow quarterback Nick Arbuckle. CFL free agency opens Feb. 9. Nichols and Arbuckle signed with Toronto and Ottawa, respectively, early last year before the 2020 CFL season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ottawa's move reunites Nichols with former Blue Bombers offensive co-ordinator Paul LaPolice, now the Redblacks' head coach. “We are excited to bring Matt who has started and won a lot of games in our league,” LaPolice said in a statement. "His experience and leadership will be crucial to our success.” Arbuckle was acquired by the Redblacks in a trade with the Calgary Stampeders before signing a deal with Ottawa. However, CFL teams have been renegotiating deals this year as the economic fallout continues to be felt in the aftermath of a cancelled season. Nichols was leading the league in touchdown passes and passer rating before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury halfway through the 2019 campaign. The Bombers later acquired quarterback Zach Collaros from Toronto and he led Winnipeg to the Grey Cup. Arbuckle was 4-3 as Calgary's starter in 2019 while Bo Levi Mitchell was hurt. He finished the season completing 73.1 per cent of his passes for 2,103 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. All eyes will now be on the Argos to see if they make a move for Arbuckle. The only quarterback on Toronto's roster is Canadian Michael O'Connor. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2021 The Canadian Press