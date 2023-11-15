De'Andre Hunter with the hoop & harm
De'Andre Hunter with the hoop & harm, 11/14/2023
SHEFFIELD, United Kingdom — Police in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game. Johnson, 29, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers against the Sheffield Steelers in an Elite Ice Hockey League game Oct. 28 when the blade cut his neck. South Yorkshire Police did not name the suspect or provide his age. He was in police custody. The player who cut Johnson's neck was Matt Petgrav
Rory McIlroy is planning on moving back to the UK on a permanent basis, reversing the trend of British superstars upping sticks to sunnier, not to mention more tax-efficient climes.
Jean Larocque was so excited that he slept with the precious lotto ticket, safekeeping it in the pocket of his pyjamas.
Matt Petgrave, the ice hockey player whose skate fatally slashed the throat of Nottingham Panthers’ Adam Johnson, has been given a standing ovation by Sheffield Steelers fans during their first home game since the tragedy.
The Philadelphia Flyers announced his death on social media over the weekend
Rory McIlroy’s next interaction with Patrick Cantlay promises to be interesting after the world No 2 branded the American “a d---” in the ongoing fallout from the Ryder Cup.
Shortly after the Bills Week 10 loss, Trevon Diggs posted on social media in defense of his brother Stefon while also taking a jab at Buffalo and Josh Allen.
The Edmonton Oilers have a new coach, and while it's possible Kris Knoblauch is the right man for the job, it seems likely the team acted out of desperation.
Connor Bedard's NHL career didn't begin with a tidal waves of goals, but his elite skill set is beginning to translate into incredible production.
How will the Blue Jays' offseason unfold? We'll keep you up to date all winter with the latest signings, trades and rumours.
A three-member appeals panel upheld a safety penalty Tuesday against NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Newman for his failure to wear proper protective equipment during a race weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The National Motorsports Appeals Panel heard the appeal Tuesday and determined that Newman violated the rule as indicated in the Oct. 25 penalty notice. […]
NEW YORK — The National Hockey League has fined Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl US$5,000 for a "dangerous trip" on New York Islanders centre Bo Horvat, the league announced Tuesday. Draisaitl received a two-minute minor for the trip during the second period of the Oilers' 4-1 win on Monday night. The 28-year-old Draisaitl, who makes $8.5 million per season, has six goals and 19 points in 14 games with the Oilers this season, along with 22 penalty minutes. The $5,000 fine is the maximum al
Heads are rolling after the Bills' latest loss.
Georgia continues to gain ground with impressive efforts but Michigan remains in the lead of the NCAA Re-Rank 1-133 after college football's Week 11.
Was it a down week or a glimpse at what was to come for some of fantasy football's biggest stars? Here's the latest fantasy trade advice.
If Deion Sanders did want to leave Colorado after this season to coach another team, his children might not be able to follow him so easily.
TORONTO — Longtime baseball coach DeMarlo Hale will return to the Toronto Blue Jays next season as an associate manager under skipper John Schneider, the team said Monday. Hale served as a bench coach for the Cleveland Guardians over the last three seasons. "When the opportunity came up to return to Toronto in this role, it felt like a good fit," Hale said in a release. "I’m excited to come back to this team and fanbase. My familiarity with the field staff and other departments will help make a
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — CeeDee Lamb's chance at making NFL receiving history was news to Dallas offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer when the Cowboys were blowing out the New York Giants in the fourth quarter. The coaching staff was sorting through lineup changes with a five-touchdown lead in Dallas' 49-17 victory Sunday when Schottenheimer got word that Lamb needed one catch and 8 yards receiving to become the first in league history with at least 10 catches and 150 yards in three consecutiv
With eight weeks remaining in the NFL regular season, there's plenty to be sorted out. Still, some teams are starting to separate from the pack.
Not a week after the SAG-AFTRA strike ended, CBS is the first broadcast network out of the gate with a game plan for the delayed regular TV season. CBS’ schedule, which kicks off in February 2024 — right after getting loads of promotion during its airing of the Super Bowl — is nearly identical to …