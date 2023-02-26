De'Andre Hunter with a 3-pointer vs the Brooklyn Nets
De'Andre Hunter (Atlanta Hawks) with a 3-pointer vs the Brooklyn Nets, 02/26/2023
De'Andre Hunter (Atlanta Hawks) with a 3-pointer vs the Brooklyn Nets, 02/26/2023
Gemili spent seven years in Chelsea’s academy before focusing on sprinting.
Russell Westbrook's first minutes as a Clipper were at least entertaining.
Pascal Siakam had 29 points and eight rebounds for the Toronto Raptors in their fourth straight win, a 95-91 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. Gary Trent Jr. scored 19 points and Scottie Barnes added 12, all in the second half, as the Raptors won for the seventh time in eight games. “We just continue to play together, try to minimize the mistakes and fight through everything,” said Siakam, who scored eight points in the final 3:20.
No player had made 12 threes twice in a season before Klay Thompson on Friday.
This was an ending Mike Breen was born for.
A Los Angeles county judge signed off Friday on Zaya Wade's petition to change her name, as well as her legal transition
JJ Redick fired back Friday and responded to comments made by Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins.
The WNBA star made a surprise public appearance at Saturday's 54th NAACP Image Awards.
Aaliyah Edwards scored 16 points, including two clutch baskets down the stretch, and No. 4 UConn edged DePaul 72-69 on Saturday to clinch at least a share of the Big East regular season championship. DePaul led by as much seven in the second half and was nursing a four-point lead late in the fourth of a tight, physical, contest, but Edwards and Lou Lopez Sénéchal scored to tie it at 65 with 3:10 left. Then Edwards scored off a turnover with 2:40 to go to put the Huskies ahead.
Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue didn’t waste much time seeing how well Westbrook would mesh with his new team. Westbrook’s Clippers debut was overshadowed in what ended up being the second-highest-scoring game in NBA history. Lue was pleased with Westbrook’s debut despite him having only two practices with the Clippers before the game.
It appears that the Miami Heat will soon get point guard Kyle Lowry back from injury.
Russell Westbrook enjoyed an impressive debut with the Los Angeles Clippers, but it was not enough to prevent a narrow defeat in Chicago.
In this week's letters to the Los Angeles Times Sports department, readers go over the pros and cons of Russell Westbrook joining the Clippers.
The Big 12 might be the deepest conference in men’s college basketball this season but on Saturday, the Big Ten and Pac-12 stole the show.
Minnesota Timberwolves (31-31, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (30-30, ninth in the Western Conference)San Francisco; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Golden State takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves after Klay Thompson scored 42 points in the Golden State Warriors' 116-101 win against the Houston Rockets.The Warriors are 18-15 in Western Conference games. Golden State has a 3-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.The Timberwolves have gone 22-19 against Wes
Los Angeles Lakers (28-32, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (32-29, sixth in the Western Conference)Dallas; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NBA's top scorers, Luka Doncic and LeBron James, meet when Dallas and Los Angeles take the court. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 33.2 points per game and James ranks seventh in the league averaging 29.6 points per game.The Mavericks are 24-16 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 7-7 record in games decided by
Coach Tyronn Lue was 'intrigued by what I saw' in Russell Westbrook's debut as starting point guard, but admits Terance Mann 'should have played more.'
Kawhi Leonard finishes with 44 points and Russell Westbrook makes a solid debut for Clippers, but late mistakes send them to a 176-175 loss to the Kings.
Annie Wright advances to the Class 1A state quarterfinals with the win.
Boston Celtics (44-17, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (35-27, sixth in the Eastern Conference)New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: New York is looking to continue its five-game win streak with a victory against Boston.The Knicks have gone 5-8 against division opponents. New York is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 114.8 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.The Celtics have gone 27-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks second in the Easter