De'Andre Hunter with a 2 Pt vs. Detroit Pistons
De'Andre Hunter (Atlanta Hawks) with a 2 Pt vs. Detroit Pistons, 12/18/2023
Play was interrupted on Skukuza Golf Club in South Africa recently as a massive eagle feasted on a baby impala that it had ambushed.
NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had surgery Saturday after falling and breaking his hip, according to his longtime business partner.
"I totally understand why he left. That's a lot, a lot of money.”
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 17 rebounds, breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Milwaukee rebounding record, and Damian Lillard scored 39 points in the Bucks’ 128-119 NBA victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. Antetokounmpo’s highest rebounding total of the season allowed him to pass Abdul-Jabbar after he had already moved past the Hall of Famer for the team scoring record. Antetokounmpo broke Abdul-Jabbar’s record with a rebound of Tari Eason’s missed shot with 7
Wyatt Kelce may not have a hang of the lingo, but she's always ready to cheer on her dad, mom Kylie Kelce tells PEOPLE
There was a noticeable lack of fans at Bank of America Stadium as the Carolina Panthers face the Atlanta Falcons.
Patricia's recent work with the Patriots, even dating back to 2017, has been bad. The Lions were also terrible under his leadership. What exactly are the Eagles doing?
The singer made appearance at the latest Kansas City Chiefs game wearing a red Mejuri ring with special healing powers - read more
Andy Ogletree won the 2019 U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst No. 2 and has been involved with LIV for the last two years.
Draymond Green was suspended after swinging at Suns center Jusuf Nurkić during a game.
The NBA legend shares sons LeBron "Bronny", 19, and Bryce, 16, as well as daughter Zhuri, 9, with wife Savannah
With veteran Antti Raanta placed on waivers, Canes on Sunday recalled Yaniv Perets from Norfolk Admirals of ECHL. Raanta later cleared waivers.
Marayna Rodgers went missing on a trip to Las Vegas
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have fired head coach D.J. Smith amid yet another losing season in the nation’s capital. The Senators made the announcement a day after Ottawa lost its fourth straight game with a 6-3 defeat to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. Jacques Martin will take over on an interim basis. The Senators have missed the playoffs for four straight seasons under Smith. They are currently 12 points behind the Washington Capitals for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conferenc
The second-year forward from Iowa did something no else has done in NBA history in the Sacramento Kings’ win over the Utah Jazz.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has been denied entrance to Canada due to his past legal problems and will not be available to play Monday night in Toronto against the Raptors. A team official confirmed that Bridges would be listed as not with the team for "personal reasons" on the official scoresheet. Hornets coach Steve Clifford would not comment on the reason for Bridges’ absence when he spoke to reporters before Monday’s game. “The only thing I’m going to say i
‘A true freshman starting Game 1? I have to put that in my head. That’s the competitor I am.’
The former NBA star died of cancer
DETROIT (AP) — Denver coach Sean Payton screamed at quarterback Russell Wilson on the sideline and anyone watching on TV, or witnessing the game at Ford Field, could see the animated exchange in Detroit's 42-17 victory Saturday night. Payton insisted he was simply upset about an offside penalty in the third quarter that negated a touchdown that would have cut Denver's deficit to 14 points. “That's all,” he said. “Simple.” If Payton's rant was related to the flag, why was he yelling at Wilson? “L
Israel Adesanya gave a sarcastic reaction to Sean Strickland's brawl with Dricus Du Plessis.