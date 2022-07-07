  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Would Deandre Ayton make the Raptors title contenders?

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Brooklyn Nets
    Brooklyn Nets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discuss how impactful Suns center Deandre Ayton would be on the Raptors if Toronto strikes out on Kevin Durant. Full episode discussing the Raptors' patience in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes along with their most tradeable assets is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

Video Transcript

- What if the Raptors just that screw it to Kevin Durant and they turn all their attention to DeAndre Ayton? What are your thoughts on him on the Raptors and what he could contribute, and how much he would elevate their ceiling next season? Because, again, this is about executing on your window that you have right here. Draymond Green famously said, "Some of the best teams in NBA history were built on bad contracts."

Now, the Raptors don't have bad contracts, but they have a lot of players who are about to become very expensive. So, in some ways, maybe they are "bad contracts" in quotes, but it's only because they're still early on in their NBA careers. So they're about to get very expensive, but right now they're a lot cheaper. You've got a window here. So what are your thoughts on adding DeAndre Ayton? How much do you think that changes the outlook of the Raptors?

- Ayton is a great way for them to consolidate the contracts you mentioned. You mentioned how you just can't have too many players that are talented and well paid simultaneously in the future, and they're all coming up for money in the consecutive years. So he would be a good way. But, again, I think that it's not just the Raptors, but most of the teams in the league have issue with maxing centers in general. It's just you don't see it too often.

- Sure.

- So I think that has been the Suns hesitancy to pay him, I think that's been the basis for it. And Ayton really talented, but a lot of it has to do with playing alongside Chris Paul. I'd be more comfortable if we did have Lowry, but Fred is documented as having some issues with maxing his centers in the pick and roll. It's no secret, he does have issues with mastering that pick and pop or the pick and roll pass. So that bounce pass has never been too natural for him.

Whereas you have Chris Paul, who, like Lowry, just brings out the best in his centers. They kind of become an extension of him, an extension of the smaller guy. So because of that, it becomes less of a necessity to me, but I understand why fans would be looking to Ayton, but I'm not too moved by it. I would understand if they did it because of the financial aspect, but then again you don't want to overpay him so that he still becomes a viable trade piece for the future.

- Mhm. So he's 23, he averaged 17 and 10 last season on 60% shooting. But, as you said, CP3, one of the best pick and roll point guards in NBA history, certainly helped him a lot. He did have some incredible performances against the New Orleans Pelicans in the playoffs and some great ones against the Dallas Mavericks too.

But you're right, you're banking on a player reaching the ceiling of being max caliber when you're not really sure necessarily if he's going to get there. And you think his tools are there, I think he has a lot more to offer offensively, especially in isolation. I think it's their range, mid-ranges are there. I think he's got a 3-point shot that could potentially be exposed in with the Raptors and the Phoenix Suns, didn't really play that style, they didn't really want him to be taking those shots.

But there have been times in his career where he has, in the Bubble especially. The shot looks good and I think he's going to be able to extend to that range. But is he max worthy? It's really hard to say. And now that you got Christian Koloko, I'm reluctant to make this move now. I just want to see Christian in Summer League, actually. I want to see how close he is to being an NBA ready. You don't want to rush him, but between the players that the Raptors already have and if they're going into next season with the six players that we're talking about, that is their top six, that's still very good.

And they're going to have that versatility to be like a switchy kind of style, they can do some drop coverage with Ken Birch of how, I mean, see what his role is going to be. But maybe Christian Koloko could actually be the player that they bring in for, like, 10, 15 minutes. And he just has like a very minimal role. Like, you are working in drop coverage, you're not switching on to point guards or anything like that, you are just being your 7' 5" wingspan, be huge, be massive, run the floor, catch lobs, grab dunks, chill a dunkers spot, grab offensive rebounds, and that could be all the Raptors need.

They're that close to being an incredible team. And their flaws, like I said earlier, is 3-point shooting and rim protection. If Koloko could mask some of their rim protection issues, everyone elevates through 3-point shots. I'm sure that was on the docket for every single player on the Raptors. Some of their issues could be figured out and then they're already prepared to make another step in the Eastern Conference, and then you don't have to put all this money into a DeAndre Ayton. And I would rather, maybe you retain some of your current assets, maybe put some money aside for a few different players.

- And he wouldn't really even solve the rim protection issue because he is a great rebounder, but he's not really like off the ground, like a classic rim protector. He's not like Clint Capela when it comes to rim protection. So I'm not sure he'd even solve that particular issue. Like, they would be better, the floor might get smaller, which I don't know if I want for the Toronto Raptors.

- It's already pretty small.

- It's already that small.

- Yeah, yeah, yeah.

- I don't know how that would turn out. I don't even know where the rumors are kind of coming from. Like, I just don't see it. I just don't see it. Gobert made sense because he brought the rim protectionist, in addition to the rebounding. So, yeah, it just doesn't really make too much-- right now, I'm kind of expecting the team to look the same heading into pre-season. So outside of a last minute trade for KD, I don't see them doing anything like that. It's totally fine for them to wait until next offseason to do this consolidating, or even before the trade deadline. They're in no rush.

- And if they decide, assuming they don't make any moves, Kevin Durant goes wherever he's going to go, DeAndre Ayton goes somewhere else, now you get to the trade deadline and you could have Gary Trent Jr.'s expiring contract, you could trade that for an asset. I looked at this upcoming season as, like, development year 2.0. That was my goal, but then Kevin Durant decided to request a trade and everything kind of changed. But if the Raptors did nothing, like, I think the fan base should be comfortable with that.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Dalano Banton with a buzzer beater vs the Philadelphia 76ers

    Dalano Banton (Toronto Raptors) with a buzzer beater vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 07/09/2022

  • Tyreek Hill believes people will regret negative comments about Tua Tagovailoa

    Tyreek Hill once again came to the defense of Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa.

  • In just three short years, Sam Presti and the Thunder are building something special

    "It might not be this year, because this group has to figure out how to play together, but the Thunder are going to be one of the best defensive teams in the league," one NBA scout told Yahoo Sports.

  • Jennifer Lopez Teases Expanding Into Body Care With Her JLo Beauty Brand

    The music icon teased a product expansion for her JLo Beauty brand on Instagram.

  • Hollywood actor Chris Pratt offers a groveling apology to a UFC champion after criticizing his fighting

    Chris Pratt and UFC champion Israel Adesanya got themselves involved in a war of words, with the Hollywood actor backing down midweek.

  • Security warning after sale of stolen Chinese data

    Public bodies are told to be on guard after hacker tries to sell data of one billion Chinese citizens.

  • Carleton, Achonwa say attending Canada camp during WNBA break a no-brainer

    TORONTO — Canada's women's basketball practice ended on Friday with a halfcourt shooting contest. Natalie Achonwa put $20 on the line. Her Minnesota Lynx teammate Bridget Carleton hit the winner, running down the court with arms outstretched in celebration. The fact Achonwa and Carleton are at Canada's training camp at all, during the WNBA's brief all-star break, speaks volumes about the two veterans' commitment to the national program. "Natalie and I talked about it. Canada Basketball has been

  • Jake LaRavia with a dunk vs the Utah Jazz

    Jake LaRavia (Memphis Grizzlies) with a dunk vs the Utah Jazz, 07/07/2022

  • Tremont Waters with a 2-pointer vs the Utah Jazz

    Tremont Waters (Memphis Grizzlies) with a 2-pointer vs the Utah Jazz, 07/07/2022

  • Why Mike Matheny chose not to challenge Isbel’s close no-catch in Royals’ win Friday

    In the Royals’ one-run win on Friday, Kyle Isbel’s catch that wasn’t and Mike Matheny’s decision not to challenge gave the Guardians a crucial run in the seventh inning.

  • L.A. Kings add Canadian Olympian Manon Rheaume to front-office staff

    LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings have hired former star goaltender Manon Rheaume to a front-office position, furthering the recent trend of women landing high-profile jobs with NHL teams. The Kings said in a release Thursday that Rheaume will join the team as a hockey operations adviser with a focus on prospect development. She will report to the Kings' director of player personnel, Nelson Emerson. Rheaume, who will be based in Michigan, will also be involved with "designated assignments with

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Kirby Dach relishing chance for a fresh start with Montreal Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach knew the Chicago Blackhawks were heading into rebuild mode. What he didn't know was that he wasn't part of the team's blueprint. The Blackhawks dealt Dach to the Montreal Canadiens for a pair of picks on Thursday. The 21-year-old centre said he learned of the news about five minutes before it was announced on the floor of the NHL entry draft. "I was actually on my way into the rink to go skate," Dach told reporters on a video call Friday. "So it’s a bit shocking but I'm exc

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Maple Leafs fans voted 'most annoying' in Twitter survey

    Toronto Maple Leafs fans were voted to be the most annoying and most delusional fanbase in the NHL, according to fan survey.

  • BlackJacks trounce struggling Rattlers, tie CEBL record with 51-point victory

    The Ottawa BlackJacks took a commanding 101-50 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers, tying a CEBL record for largest margin of victory on Wednesday in Ottawa. Ottawa (4-8), which has now won three of its last four games after starting the season at 1-7, outscored Saskatchewan (7-6) by at least seven points in every quarter of the game. The Rattlers, who lost to the previously winless Newfoundland Growlers by 23 on Sunday, continue to struggle offensively as not one player was able to reach double-

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be