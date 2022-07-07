Would Deandre Ayton make the Raptors title contenders?

Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discuss how impactful Suns center Deandre Ayton would be on the Raptors if Toronto strikes out on Kevin Durant. Full episode discussing the Raptors' patience in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes along with their most tradeable assets is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

- What if the Raptors just that screw it to Kevin Durant and they turn all their attention to DeAndre Ayton? What are your thoughts on him on the Raptors and what he could contribute, and how much he would elevate their ceiling next season? Because, again, this is about executing on your window that you have right here. Draymond Green famously said, "Some of the best teams in NBA history were built on bad contracts."

Now, the Raptors don't have bad contracts, but they have a lot of players who are about to become very expensive. So, in some ways, maybe they are "bad contracts" in quotes, but it's only because they're still early on in their NBA careers. So they're about to get very expensive, but right now they're a lot cheaper. You've got a window here. So what are your thoughts on adding DeAndre Ayton? How much do you think that changes the outlook of the Raptors?

- Ayton is a great way for them to consolidate the contracts you mentioned. You mentioned how you just can't have too many players that are talented and well paid simultaneously in the future, and they're all coming up for money in the consecutive years. So he would be a good way. But, again, I think that it's not just the Raptors, but most of the teams in the league have issue with maxing centers in general. It's just you don't see it too often.

- So I think that has been the Suns hesitancy to pay him, I think that's been the basis for it. And Ayton really talented, but a lot of it has to do with playing alongside Chris Paul. I'd be more comfortable if we did have Lowry, but Fred is documented as having some issues with maxing his centers in the pick and roll. It's no secret, he does have issues with mastering that pick and pop or the pick and roll pass. So that bounce pass has never been too natural for him.

Whereas you have Chris Paul, who, like Lowry, just brings out the best in his centers. They kind of become an extension of him, an extension of the smaller guy. So because of that, it becomes less of a necessity to me, but I understand why fans would be looking to Ayton, but I'm not too moved by it. I would understand if they did it because of the financial aspect, but then again you don't want to overpay him so that he still becomes a viable trade piece for the future.

- Mhm. So he's 23, he averaged 17 and 10 last season on 60% shooting. But, as you said, CP3, one of the best pick and roll point guards in NBA history, certainly helped him a lot. He did have some incredible performances against the New Orleans Pelicans in the playoffs and some great ones against the Dallas Mavericks too.

But you're right, you're banking on a player reaching the ceiling of being max caliber when you're not really sure necessarily if he's going to get there. And you think his tools are there, I think he has a lot more to offer offensively, especially in isolation. I think it's their range, mid-ranges are there. I think he's got a 3-point shot that could potentially be exposed in with the Raptors and the Phoenix Suns, didn't really play that style, they didn't really want him to be taking those shots.

But there have been times in his career where he has, in the Bubble especially. The shot looks good and I think he's going to be able to extend to that range. But is he max worthy? It's really hard to say. And now that you got Christian Koloko, I'm reluctant to make this move now. I just want to see Christian in Summer League, actually. I want to see how close he is to being an NBA ready. You don't want to rush him, but between the players that the Raptors already have and if they're going into next season with the six players that we're talking about, that is their top six, that's still very good.

And they're going to have that versatility to be like a switchy kind of style, they can do some drop coverage with Ken Birch of how, I mean, see what his role is going to be. But maybe Christian Koloko could actually be the player that they bring in for, like, 10, 15 minutes. And he just has like a very minimal role. Like, you are working in drop coverage, you're not switching on to point guards or anything like that, you are just being your 7' 5" wingspan, be huge, be massive, run the floor, catch lobs, grab dunks, chill a dunkers spot, grab offensive rebounds, and that could be all the Raptors need.

They're that close to being an incredible team. And their flaws, like I said earlier, is 3-point shooting and rim protection. If Koloko could mask some of their rim protection issues, everyone elevates through 3-point shots. I'm sure that was on the docket for every single player on the Raptors. Some of their issues could be figured out and then they're already prepared to make another step in the Eastern Conference, and then you don't have to put all this money into a DeAndre Ayton. And I would rather, maybe you retain some of your current assets, maybe put some money aside for a few different players.

- And he wouldn't really even solve the rim protection issue because he is a great rebounder, but he's not really like off the ground, like a classic rim protector. He's not like Clint Capela when it comes to rim protection. So I'm not sure he'd even solve that particular issue. Like, they would be better, the floor might get smaller, which I don't know if I want for the Toronto Raptors.

- I don't know how that would turn out. I don't even know where the rumors are kind of coming from. Like, I just don't see it. I just don't see it. Gobert made sense because he brought the rim protectionist, in addition to the rebounding. So, yeah, it just doesn't really make too much-- right now, I'm kind of expecting the team to look the same heading into pre-season. So outside of a last minute trade for KD, I don't see them doing anything like that. It's totally fine for them to wait until next offseason to do this consolidating, or even before the trade deadline. They're in no rush.

- And if they decide, assuming they don't make any moves, Kevin Durant goes wherever he's going to go, DeAndre Ayton goes somewhere else, now you get to the trade deadline and you could have Gary Trent Jr.'s expiring contract, you could trade that for an asset. I looked at this upcoming season as, like, development year 2.0. That was my goal, but then Kevin Durant decided to request a trade and everything kind of changed. But if the Raptors did nothing, like, I think the fan base should be comfortable with that.

