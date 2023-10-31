Deandre Ayton hammers it home

“I'll miss you forever and love you always,” Ryan Wolfe wrote Monday
Staiano made four bets worth $116.20, three of which were on a made-for-TV exhibition match.
Kelce and his squad lost without Taylor Swift in attendance, and the Denver hosts reminded them in postgame mockery.
Three-time major title winner Iga Swiatek and reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova joined the chorus of competitors at the WTA Finals criticizing the playing conditions at the season-ending championship for women's tennis. The chief complaints — no fewer than half of the eight singles players have spoken out, and Monday was just the second day of action — are that the temporary outdoor hard court in Cancun, built atop a golf course, does not allow for solid footing, the balls bounce oddly and the surface wasn't ready early enough to allow for sufficient practice time before matches began. After her victory in round-robin play on Sunday, No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka called the conditions at the season-ending championship “another level of disrespect.”
Another race, another disappointing weekend for Aston Martin. A double DNF no less. This is developing into a worrying pattern after such a fine start to 2023.
The 'Friends' star was a lifelong tennis fan — and even trained to go pro as a teenager
Jordan Love hasn't impressed this season.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — It didn't take long for Victor Wembanyama to find out the road can be a tough place in the NBA. Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points, Paul George added 19 and the Los Angeles Clippers’ stars schooled the Spurs rookie in his first game away from home, a 123-83 rout of San Antonio on Sunday night. Wembanyama was held to 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and one block. He committed five of the Spurs’ season-worst 25 turnovers. “It's not about how bad the struggles are going to be,
The Oiler and Flames went very different directions, but both drew inspiration from the Battle of Alberta as they descended upon Commonwealth Stadium.
Perez’s race lasted just 14 seconds after he crashed into Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc at the opening bend.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders said his quarterback son was in bad shape after taking a beating in a loss to UCLA at the Rose Bowl.
A safety truck paced the field while the original pace car was towed off the track.
Joe Ogilvie wants the PGA Tour membership to understand the unique position they are in.
At the midpoint of the fantasy football season, now is when championships are won. Here's who to target on the waiver wire market.
The NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and there could be a flurry of action before the window for moves closes.
The latest phenomenon of sporting stars granting intimate access to documentary makers in exchange for positive coverage – The Last Dance and Drive to Survive on Netflix, Welcome to Wrexham on Prime Video – has found plenty of fans on the streaming platforms, but others are raising their eyebrows at what they claim is a …
Colorado was rolling after three victories to start its season. The Buffaloes now occupy the bottom half of the USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-133.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is "better today than yesterday," but dealing with an illness heading into Sunday’s game against the Broncos.
EDMONTON — When Brent Oliver attended the Heritage Classic 20 years ago, he sat five rows from the top of Commonwealth Stadium. He and 57,166 hockey fans saw the Montreal Canadiens edge the Edmonton Oilers 4-3, but what he remembers most is the biting cold. It was -18 Celsius, and it felt like -30 C with the wind chill. “I left in the third last time because, after the alumni game and main game, I was frozen to the core,” recalled Oliver. “It took me three days to warm up.” Oliver was back at Co
The Washington Capitals center is in a league of his own when it comes to being a poor value proposition.