Deandre Ayton with a dunk vs the Golden State Warriors

Ryan Reaves and Bokondji Imama produced a real dud of a fight on Sunday.
The Celtics guard was ejected for slamming Young to the ground.
Superstar Rajinikanth, Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, Telugu cinema star Mahesh Babu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among those celebrating India’s double win at the Oscars. “Naatu Naatu” by composer M.M. Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose from S.S. Rajamouli’s “RRR” won best original song, while director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga’s “The Elephant Whisperers” […]
Connor McDavid is must-see entertainment and not just for hockey fans. The best player in the world is having such an off-the-charts year that his peers can't help but watch his highlights. The Edmonton Oilers captain has already set career highs with 55 goals and 127 points, and there are still 15 games left in the regular season. "He’s from a different planet," Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin said. McDavid's latest act has been as a goal-scorer after spending his first seven NHL seas
The path for USA Basketball this summer on its way to the FIBA World Cup is set: from Las Vegas to Spain to Abu Dhabi to the Philippines. In Grant Hill’s case, taking the long way to Manila is symbolic, because his history with the Philippines started about three decades ago. Hill — now the managing director for USA Basketball’s men’s national team — went to the basketball-crazed country in the mid-1990s and knows how big the sport is there.
How is anyone supposed to block the 49ers this upcoming season? Teams have to gameplan on how to keep Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead at bay, but now the 49ers have added Javon Hargrave into the mix.
The Tigers won a program-best 14 ACC games, but four combined losses to Quadrant 3 and 4 teams hurt their résumé.
In the 2023 season, there are some new faces in Formula One. Here’s what veterans and newcomers alike are expected to earn.
It's WrestleMania 39! The first ever WrestleMania of the Triple H era. Check out the match card, predictions, preview, date, rumours and start time.
The Raiders moved fast to land a familiar quarterback.
It appears Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a popular person as the NFL free agency begins.
Former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt was by Michelle Yeoh's side at the 2023 Oscars. Todt has dated the "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star since 2004.
Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin is out after getting cut on his leg by a skate. NHL general managers are discussing how to better protect players.
The Brazilian midfielder was sent off during the first half of Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Southampton
A youth hockey official was arrested on Sunday after assaulting a player during a game in Sainte-Foy, Quebec.
College Basketball Hall of Famer Tom Penders urged the NCAA to "remember this slap in the face" after UNC declined NIT invitation.
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Zach Britton's three-run home run in the ninth inning sealed the Toronto Blue Jays' 8-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in spring training action on Sunday. Britton's homer was a part of a four-run inning that also saw Addison Barger reach home base on a fielding error by Phillies second baseman Hao-Yu Lee. George Springer started a three-run third inning with a solo home run, followed by Daulton Varsho bringing Bo Bichette home on a sacrifice fly and Matt Chapman scoring o
The Bears have reportedly signed two top free-agent linebackers.
The former US Open champion came through a gruelling encounter with 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia.
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are parents to daughter Sterling Skye, 2, and son Bronze, 3 months