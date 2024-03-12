Deandre Ayton with the big dunk
Deandre Ayton with the big dunk, 03/11/2024
Homa is the social media gift that keeps on giving.
The former president has been called "commander in cheat" on the links, but now a former adviser is pushing a dubious new story about him.
Wilson's announced deal with Pittsburgh went down before free agency even began. Why were both sides so quick to link up?
UFC CEO Dana White shares his opinion on Francis Ngannou's KO loss against Anthony Joshua.
Hovland's move gives this county half of the world's top 10 golfers in the current ranking and 10 of the top 30.
Check out how much money each player earned in China.
REGINA — Brad Gushue further cemented his place in Canadian curling history Sunday. He became the first man to skip teams to six national men's championships with a 9-5 win over Saskatchewan's Mike McEwen in Regina. Gushue, third Mark Nichols and lead Geoff Walker won the sixth Briers of their careers and third straight to match records held by Randy Ferbey of Edmonton. Ferbey also claimed six crowns, including four as a skip when Ferbey also three-peated between 2001 and 2003. "This is why I pl
TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe picked apart the tape after every game. One thing became abundantly clear to the Maple Leafs head coach in the first round of the 2021 playoffs — if Toronto's forwards wanted to get to the front of Montreal's net, defenceman Joel Edmundson was probably there waiting. And it wasn't going to be a pleasant experience. "He made it miserable," Keefe recalled Monday. "I can't remember how many times you're watching the video back and you think there could be five or six minor p
Let's forecast the best- and worst-case scenarios, make-or-break players and season predictions for each team in MLB's most competitive division.
It pays to play well in the Saudi-backed league.
VANCOUVER — Casey DeSmith turned away 10 shots in relief and the Vancouver Canucks blanked the Winnipeg Jets 5-0 on Saturday. The Canucks (42-17-7) may have lost a key piece in the process, however, as all-star goalie Thatcher Demko left midway through the second period after stopping all 12 shots he faced. Elias Pettersson, Nils Hoglander and Pius Suter all scored and registered an assist for Vancouver, while J.T. Miller and Phillip Di Giuseppe each added a goal. Quinn Hughes contributed a pair
Tiki Barber had harsh words for Saquon Barkley upon the running back's exit from the Giants, and the two-time Pro Bowler didn't stand for the remarks.
The former collegiate field hockey player said it was "such an honor" to spend time with the Olympic-qualifying athletes
Kelce gave his longtime pal a lift to a soprts memorabilia show in Philadelphia
DENVER — Injuries continue to pile up for the Toronto Raptors going into their visit of the NBA champion Denver Nuggets. Immanuel Quickley, Gary Trent Jr., and Chris Boucher will all miss tonight's game. Quickley, who became the Raptors starting point guard after getting traded to the team on Dec. 30, is out with a left-hip flexor strain. Trent, Toronto's starting shooting guard, is dealing with a right groin strain. Boucher, a reserve forward from Montreal, has a right knee contusion. The Rapto
A person familiar with negotiations says the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to acquire New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for a sixth-round pick in next month's NFL draft. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the trade cannot become official until the new league year begins Wednesday and after Jones passes a physical. The move brings Jones home — he was born and raised in Jacksonville — and provides competition behind starter Trevor Lawrence
The Buccaneers won't have to worry about finding their next franchise passer after re-signing Mayfield to a three-year deal.
Milwaukee's Devin Williams gets the nod as this season's top reliever, with many MLB teams' closer choices already apparent as opening day approaches.
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Ernie Clement had a home run and three RBIs as the Toronto Blue Jays thumped the Tampa Bay Rays 9-2 in pre-season action on Monday. Danny Jansen had a two-run home run and Davis Schneider also hit one over the wall for Toronto (7-9), which scored eight of its runs in the first four innings. Jays starter Mitch White (1-0) struck out two batters, walked one and surrendered five hits and two runs in three innings of work. Harold Ramirez drove in Yandy Diaz and Rene Pinto with
With a late April due date, it's possible that Scheffler may play a limited schedule ahead of the PGA Championship.