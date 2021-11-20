Deandre Ayton with an alley oop vs the Dallas Mavericks

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The shots were not falling for James Harden on Friday, except when he was at the free throw line. He was nearly perfect there, going 19 for 20 as he scored 36 points to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 115-113 victory over the Orlando Magic. Harden added 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Nets, who played without Kevin Durant because of a right shoulder sprain. He was only 7 for 25 from the field, including 3 of 13 from 3-point range. “I probably had to do a little bit more as far