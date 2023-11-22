Deandre Ayton with a 2 Pt vs. Phoenix Suns

The United States is reviewing "potential terrorist designations" for Yemen's Houthi rebel group in response to its seizure of a cargo ship, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday. Kirby's comment was significant because one of the Biden administration's first acts after taking office in January 2021 was revoking terrorist designations of the Houthis over fears the sanctions they carried could worsen Yemen's humanitarian crisis.
Kevin Durant throws it down!, 11/21/2023
On Monday, the Alouettes DB clarified his post-game comments: "I just felt that the French language was not respected and it's nothing against the English."
Meghan supported Prince Harry at the Vancouver Canucks game, where he did the ceremonial puck drop
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 32 points with five 3-pointers to extend his latest NBA record, Klay Thompson broke out of his shooting slump with a season-high 20 points, and the Golden State Warriors snapped their six-game losing streak with a 121-116 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night. Already the league’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers, Curry is the first player in league history to have four or more in his first 13 games. The nine-time All-Star and two-time MVP was 8
This is what is being written and said about the Chiefs following their loss to the Eagles on Monday night.
The surprise outing comes ahead of the next Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler
DETROIT (AP) — Nikola Jokic and Nuggets coach Michael Malone were ejected in the first half of Denver's game at Detroit on Monday night. Jokic received his first technical for arguing a call in the first quarter. Malone was ejected for going onto the court to dispute a call late in the period. Jokic was tossed after arguing another call with 1:22 left in the first half. Jokic had nine points, five rebounds and five assists in 15:13 minutes before being tossed. ___ AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/
The Raptors are off to a middling 6-7 start, but a look under the hood provides reason for optimism.
Zach Wilson really had a day to forget in the New York Jets' lopsided loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
The decision to award North Macedonia a penalty kick in the first half of England’s 1-1 draw in North Macedonia was one of the worst decisions I have witnessed as it seems the referee forgot to apply an important part of the law.
Sam Kerr popped the question two years after Kristie Mewis comforted her on the field following the USWNT's win over Australia at the Tokyo Olympics.
The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 21-17 at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday
The Chicago Bulls front office is reportedly "less than thrilled" with Zach LaVine following awkward post-game moment over the weekend.
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell in 2021 gave a bizarre introductory press conference. I thought he was a goofball. Turns out, I'm the goofball.
The Knicks point to Silver's strong relationship with Raptors governor Larry Tanenbaum, and are also seeking $10 million in damages.
VANCOUVER — The NHL's Department of Player Safety says Canucks forward Nils Hoglander has been fined for slew-footing San Jose's Kevin Labanc during Vancouver's 3-1 win on Monday. Hoglander has been fined US$2,864.58, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association. The Swedish forward was given a match penalty for the infraction and ejected from the game with Connor Garland serving the penalty for his teammate. The incident hap
The Duke of Sussex took part in a hockey tradition just as his grandmother Queen Elizabeth did before him
Ferrari trails Mercedes by four points for second in the constructor's standings.
Wrexham will continue to play at the ground until at least June 30, 2115 under the terms of the deal.