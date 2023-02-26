Deandre Ayton with a 2-pointer vs the Milwaukee Bucks

Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns) with a 2-pointer vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 02/26/2023

  • Clippers and Kings combine for 2nd-highest scoring game in NBA history in Russell Westbrook's debut

    Russell Westbrook's first minutes as a Clipper were at least entertaining.

  • Siakam scores 29 points, Raptors edge Pistons, 95-91

    Pascal Siakam had 29 points and eight rebounds for the Toronto Raptors in their fourth straight win, a 95-91 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. Gary Trent Jr. scored 19 points and Scottie Barnes added 12, all in the second half, as the Raptors won for the seventh time in eight games. “We just continue to play together, try to minimize the mistakes and fight through everything,” said Siakam, who scored eight points in the final 3:20.

  • Klay Thompson 'still so hungry to be great' after making history in Warriors win

    No player had made 12 threes twice in a season before Klay Thompson on Friday.

  • Jayson Tatum hits game-winner in Celtics-Sixers, but only because Joel Embiid's heave was milliseconds late

    This was an ending Mike Breen was born for.

  • JJ Redick responds to Dominique Wilkins' comment about 'idiotic' NBA take

    JJ Redick fired back Friday and responded to comments made by Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins.

  • Brittney Griner Makes Powerful Call To Fight For Detainees Overseas

    The WNBA star made a surprise public appearance at Saturday's 54th NAACP Image Awards.

  • Love’s advice after debut, and why history suggests Love/Bam pairing could work for Heat

    Love reacts after scoreless debut. And reasons for hope about pairing

  • Westbrook goes from Lakers' bench to being Clippers' starter

    Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue didn’t waste much time seeing how well Westbrook would mesh with his new team. Westbrook’s Clippers debut was overshadowed in what ended up being the second-highest-scoring game in NBA history. Lue was pleased with Westbrook’s debut despite him having only two practices with the Clippers before the game.

  • No. 4 UConn pulls out 72-69 win over DePaul

    Aaliyah Edwards scored 16 points, including two clutch baskets down the stretch, and No. 4 UConn edged DePaul 72-69 on Saturday to clinch at least a share of the Big East regular season championship. DePaul led by as much seven in the second half and was nursing a four-point lead late in the fourth of a tight, physical, contest, but Edwards and Lou Lopez Sénéchal scored to tie it at 65 with 3:10 left. Then Edwards scored off a turnover with 2:40 to go to put the Huskies ahead.

  • Westbrook enjoys 'great debut' despite narrow Clippers defeat

    Russell Westbrook enjoyed an impressive debut with the Los Angeles Clippers, but it was not enough to prevent a narrow defeat in Chicago.

  • Letters to Sports: Russell Westbrook will help Clippers, unless he doesn't

    In this week's letters to the Los Angeles Times Sports department, readers go over the pros and cons of Russell Westbrook joining the Clippers.

  • College basketball winners, losers: Iowa wins crazy comeback, Arizona State buzzer beater stuns Arizona

    The Big 12 might be the deepest conference in men’s college basketball this season but on Saturday, the Big Ten and Pac-12 stole the show.

  • Thompson leads Golden State against Minnesota after 42-point game

    Minnesota Timberwolves (31-31, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (30-30, ninth in the Western Conference)San Francisco; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Golden State takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves after Klay Thompson scored 42 points in the Golden State Warriors' 116-101 win against the Houston Rockets.The Warriors are 18-15 in Western Conference games. Golden State has a 3-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.The Timberwolves have gone 22-19 against Wes

  • 'Intrigued by what I saw': Russell Westbrook's Clippers debut cost Terance Mann minutes

    Coach Tyronn Lue was 'intrigued by what I saw' in Russell Westbrook's debut as starting point guard, but admits Terance Mann 'should have played more.'

  • Doncic and James clash in Dallas-Los Angeles matchup

    Los Angeles Lakers (28-32, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (32-29, sixth in the Western Conference)Dallas; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NBA's top scorers, Luka Doncic and LeBron James, meet when Dallas and Los Angeles take the court. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 33.2 points per game and James ranks seventh in the league averaging 29.6 points per game.The Mavericks are 24-16 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 7-7 record in games decided by

  • Gordon Hayward with an and one vs the Miami Heat

    Gordon Hayward (Charlotte Hornets) with an and one vs the Miami Heat, 02/25/2023

  • Bucks outlast Suns 104-101 for 14th consecutive victory

    Jrue Holiday scored 33 points, Brook Lopez made a tiebreaking layup with 24.8 seconds left and the Milwaukee Bucks edged the Phoenix Suns 104-101 on Sunday for their 14th consecutive victory. This nationally televised game didn’t include Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo or Phoenix’s Kevin Durant. Durant has yet to appear in a game for the Suns and hasn’t played since Jan. 8 because of sprained right medial collateral ligament.

  • No. 10 Notre Dame overcomes Miles injury to clinch ACC

    Initially stunned by an injury to its best player, Notre Dame regrouped with impressive maturity and resolve to earn a conference title and provide Olivia Miles a welcome cheer-up. Miles, who leads the Irish with 14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.1 steals per game, was hurt with 2:35 remaining before halftime while diving for a loose ball.

  • Knicks face the Celtics on 5-game win streak

    Boston Celtics (44-17, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (35-27, sixth in the Eastern Conference)New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: New York is looking to continue its five-game win streak with a victory against Boston.The Knicks have gone 5-8 against division opponents. New York is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 114.8 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.The Celtics have gone 27-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks second in the Easter

  • Knicks rout Pelicans while honoring 1973 championship squad

    NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle scored 28 points to lead New York to a 128-106 rout of the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night as the Knicks celebrated the golden anniversary of their 1972-73 NBA championship team. Six players scored in double figures for New York, which won its fifth straight. R.J. Barrett had 25 points and a season-high seven assists. Jalen Brunson added 20 points, Josh Hart scored 15 points, Immanuel Quickley added 13, and Mitchell Robinson finished with a double-double of 1