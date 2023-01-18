Dealing with the storm's aftermath
Powerful storms have lead to potholes and flooding throughout San Diego County.
The Vancouver Canucks legend died on Sunday at the age of 52.
Cole Caufield scored twice and Samuel Montembeault made 39 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators on P.K. Subban tribute night.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati two weeks ago, cheered via Twitter from home Sunday during Buffalo’s wild-card playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins. “My heart is with my guys as they compete today!” Hamlin tweeted less than hour before kickoff. “Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them!” Hamlin posted, along with a video of hims
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Saturday night. Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist, Klim Kostin scored for the third straight game, and Zach Hyman had two assists to help the Oilers win their third straight to finish a 3-1 road trip. Jack Campbell had 27 saves. Draisaitl had his 50th career two-goal game, and has four goals in the last three games. He and teammate Connor McDavid have been especially good against
BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist, and Jesper Bratt also scored two goals in the New Jersey Devils' third straight victory, 6-2 over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Hughes got his 50th point of the season by scoring in New Jersey's three-goal first period. He added his 28th goal of the season in the final minutes of a blowout win in the first stop of the Devils' four-game West Coast road swing. Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves, while Jesper Boqvist and Dougie Hamilton
NEW YORK (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 33 points, Scottie Barnes had 26 points and the Toronto Raptors recovered in overtime after RJ Barrett's tying slam with 0.6 seconds left in regulation to beat the New York Knicks 123-121 on Monday. Pascal Siakam had 20 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Raptors, but he was on the bench after fouling out when Toronto had to wait out Jalen Brunson's missed 3-pointer in the final second before emerging with the victory. O.G. Anunoby hit two 3-point
Diana Matheson's to-do list keeps growing. But so does support for her planned Canadian women's professional soccer league. Matheson and business partner Thomas Gilbert, the co-founders of Project 8 which is behind the league, already have helping hands. "It started as just Tom and I, obviously very much in startup mode," Matheson said in an interview. "But I think one of the real strengths of this project is it's not very hard to get people excited about it. We've found just so many people want
NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De
ATLANTA (AP) — If Buffalo and Kansas City both reach the AFC championship game, they'll head to Atlanta, of all places, to compete for a spot in the Super Bowl. The neutral site is just a one-off for now, the hasty solution to a crucial game being called off in the next-to-last week of the regular season after Damar Hamlin's frightening collapse on the field. Hamlin, thankfully, is on the road to recovery. Now, one can't help but wonder if the NFL, in a never-ending quest to increase its wealth
DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match
CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin
DETROIT (AP) — Patrik Laine had his 10th NHL hat trick and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a 10-game road losing streak, holding off the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night. Laine, whose previous hat trick came Feb. 17 last season against Chicago, had gone scoreless in his last nine games. Vladislav Gavrikov also scored for the Blue Jackets, and Johnny Gaudreau and Jack Roslovic had two assists apiece. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves for his first victory since Dec. 11. Olli Maatta, Jake Wa
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Walker Kessler had career-highs of 20 points and 21 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and the Utah Jazz rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-125 on Monday. Collin Sexton added 19 points off the bench for Utah, which had seven players score in double-digits in its third win in four games. Anthony Edwards scored 17 of his 29 points in the third quarter and D’Angelo Russell added 21 points for Minnesota, which strugg
William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.
BOSTON (AP) — The NHL-best Boston Bruins haven’t lost back-to-back games all season, and they wanted to keep it that way. “The game meant more to us than I imagined before the game,” coach Jim Montgomery said after Boston bounced back from its first shutout of the season and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday night. “And I’m glad it did,” Montgomery added. “We’re proud of not having lost two in a row. There was a purpose to what we were doing — not only because it was a second-place te
Friends, as the weekend approaches, I am excited to share some happy news and wonderful happenings with you. Let's start with some amazingness from the IIHF U18 women's world championships. I just loved when sports cross over and goals or finishes are inspired by other games and techniques. Fourteen-year-old Slovakian superstar Nela Lopušanová wowed hockey fans with her "Michigan" goal. It's called that in tribute to the University of Michigan's Mike Legg, who scored the first lacrosse-style goa
NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons will miss the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night due to back soreness, the team announced on Twitter. The Nets announced 22 minutes before tipoff that Simmons was out. The team had published a tweet about 50 minutes before the start of the game that said Simmons was “questionable.” Edmond Sumner was scheduled to start in Simmons’ place. Simmons had missed 10 games this season. He sat out five games with left knee soreness, four with