Dealing with season affective disorder
Those with season affective disorder or SAD experience many of the same symptoms those with a depression diagnosis feel year-round. Those include feeling really down, losing interest in things a person would usually enjoy, extreme fatigue, difficulty concentrating and making decisions, eating more or less than usual, feeling guilty about oneself and in extreme cases suicidal thoughts or thoughts about death. One expert shares the impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had on people who suffer from sad.