Dealing with racial trauma after bias-motivated crimes
The shooting in Buffalo, New York that left at least 10 dead and three injured is not the only racially motivated crime that's happened in the country in recent days. On Sunday, a shooting at an Orange County church led officials to believe it was motivated by hate for Taiwanese people. The racist incidents have sparked conversations around the trauma people of color are experiencing. This includes people like Sharie Wilson of Elk Grove. She owns a salon and was the victim of racism in 2017 when she received a letter, calling for Black people to leave the city because "Blacks are causing too much damage in the town."