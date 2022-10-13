Dealing with a mental health crisis? NorCal organization says it's an alternative to 911
A Northern California organization says calling 911 in cases involving a mental health crisis is not always the answer. MH First, the MH standing for "mental health," is a non-911 mental health crisis response team that does work in Sacramento and Oakland. Their volunteers range from nurses specializing in emergency medicine to people who have experience with mental health issues. "We were created because we understood that it was an opportunity to prevent police contact with folks that were in the midst of a crisis," MH First Co-Creator Asantewaa Boykin said.