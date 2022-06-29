Deal with Turkey came over coffee break - Finnish FM

STORY: "As always during the coffee break, great ideas come up and and and then towards the end of the meeting it was easier to come to the conclusion," he said on the sidelines of a NATO summit.

NATO ally Turkey lifted its veto over the two Scandinavian countries' bid to join the Western alliance on Tuesday (June 28) after the three nations agreed to protect each other's security, ending a weeks-long drama that tested allied unity against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Haavisto said the main difficulty was to bridge differences on what each country defines as "terrorism."

"In the end we could separate those issues in the statement and that actually (brought) us to the conclusion," he said.