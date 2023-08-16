Deal finished to revitalize Edmondson Village Shopping Center

New life is coming to the Edmondson Village Shopping Center after it was purchased by a commercial company. The strip of stores was once a retail jewel for west Baltimore, but it has fallen into disrepair over time. Many have called for change in the area as it became a hotbed for crime, including a mass shooting that killed a high school student. "Back in the day, this was a movie theater and a bowling alley, there was a head company and Stuart's, down there were barbershops," resident Maria Bell said.