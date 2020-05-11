Deaf Dog's Dreams Come True as She Wakes Up to Cheeseburger

A snoring dog’s dreams came true in a very real way, when she woke up to a bite of cheeseburger in her Columbia Station, Ohio, home.

For Yuri the dog, who is deaf, the aroma of meat was enough to rouse her from slumber, as owner Amanda Kopec presented her with a portion of cheeseburger.

The snoring Yuri leapt into action upon smelling the burger and ate it with an expression of surprise mixed with pure delight, as seen in video uploaded to Facebook on May 1.

Kopec, the Deputy Dog Warden at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter, told Storyful she adopted Yuri from her workplace. Credit: Amanda Kopec via Storyful