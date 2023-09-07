Deaf dog uses sign language to communicate with owner

Local Journalism Initiative

The town of just under 3,000 people issued an evacuation order on August 12, but some pets – mostly dogs – were left behind. A group of volunteers has since ensured those pets have their share of food, water, and walks while their families are away. "We stayed an extra 11 days to round up all the pets and get everything organized," said Anna Gervais, who ultimately evacuated to Red Deer with her fiancé, Robin, and seven dogs. Of the seven, three were hers and the rest belonged to her landlord. "