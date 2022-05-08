Deadly Wildfires in Siberia Destroy Hundreds of Buildings, Officials Say

Firefighters worked to contain deadly wildfires in Krasnoyarsk Krai, Russia, on May 7, after deaths, hospitalisations, and hundreds of damaged buildings caused a state of emergency to be introduced in the region.

Footage published by EMERCOM, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, shows burnt buildings and other wildfire damage from the Krasnoyarsk region of Siberia.

Russian media said seven people died, 17 were injured and 484 buildings destroyed in the fires. EMERCOM said around 300 people and 90 pieces of firefighting equipment had been deployed to fight at least 14 separate fires in the region.

A state of emergency was introduced in Krasnoyarsk Krai. Russian President Vladimir Putin was briefed on the situation on Saturday. Credit: EMERCOM via Storyful