Deadly Wildfires Rage in Northern Kazakhstan

At least one person was killed and ten people were injured as wildfires burned more than 100,000 acres in northern Kazakhstan, government officials told local media on Saturday, September 4.

The wind-driven fire was reported in the Auliekol district of Kostanay region, around Friday evening, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Around 2,000 people were evacuated from several villages in the Kostanay area, according to Arkhimed Mukhambetov, governor of the Kostanay region.

Kazakh news agency Kazinform, citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations, reported a total of 91 units of equipment, three aircraft, five fire trains, and 600 personnel were working to contain the fires. Credit: @tjm_mchs via Storyful