Deadly Tornado Tracks Through Northeast Arkansas

A severe quad-state storm tracked more than 250 miles on Friday, December 10, producing at least one deadly tornado that caused widespread damage, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Footage filmed by Jonesboro, Arkansas, resident Hunter Fite, who said it was taken Friday night about three miles west of the Bay exit on Interstate 555, shows lightning illuminating the formation swirling across a field.

Local media said at least one person was found dead during search and rescue operations in the Monette Manor nursing home in northeast Arkansas.

Officials continued to survey damage in impacted regions on Saturday, according to the NWS. Credit: Hunter Fite via Storyful