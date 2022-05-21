Deadly Tornado Touches Down in Gaylord, Michigan

At least one person was killed after a tornado touched down in Gaylord in Otsego County, Michigan, May 20, according to Michigan State Police.

This footage, captured by Mikayla Bradley, shows a funnel wreaking havoc across the city, whipping up dust and debris.

MSP said there were at least 43 people injured during the storm and transported to local hospitals.

MSP also urged residents to shelter in place as the city of Gaylord imposed a curfew overnight. Credit: Mikayla Bradley via Storyful