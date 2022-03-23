Deadly Tornado Moves Through New Orleans

A tornado touched down in the New Orleans area on Tuesday night, March 22, killing at least one person, authorities said.

The National Weather Service said a tornado had touched down near Gretna. The New Orleans area was cleared of the tornado by 7.50pm local time, they said.

Crews were working to restore power to 8,000 customers affected by the storm, according to Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

This footage by Shawn O’Neil shows a large funnel cloud and power flashes in Chalmette in St. Bernard Parish. Credit: Shawn O’Neil via Storyful