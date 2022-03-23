Deadly Tornado Causes 'Widespread' Damage in New Orleans

At least one person died and 8,000 homes were without power after a large tornado touched down in New Orleans on March 23.

Dawn Michelet, a resident of Friscoville Avenue, in the Arabi neighborhood, recorded the scene of destruction outside her home. She said power lines were down, a tree had fallen on her car, and that there was extensive property damage.

St Bernard Parish president Guy McInnis said there was “widespread” damage.

Michelet also posted photos of a house with the roof ripped off, and a car overturned in the middle of the street. Credit: Dawn Michelet via Storyful