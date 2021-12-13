Deadly Tornado Aftermath Witnessed in Mayfield, Kentucky

Widespread destruction was seen across Mayfield, Kentucky, on Saturday, December 11, after deadly tornadoes tore across the state’s western region on Friday.

Footage filmed by local resident Sara Barrett shows a wrecked car on a toppled building along with destroyed storefronts and houses across the city.

Kentucky Lt Gov Jacqueline Coleman said at least 80 people were believed dead due to the storms as of Sunday, according to local media.

The National Weather Service said a preliminary damage report showed a “historic long track tornado” moved from Cayce in southwestern Kentucky through to the Beaver Dam area in the center of the state, causing at least EF3-level damage. Credit: Sara Barrett via Storyful