Deadly Strikes Damage Residential Areas in Kharkiv

Ukrainian officials said Russian strikes in Kharkiv on Sunday, April 17, killed at least five people and injured 20.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram that strikes in “broad daylight” in the city center and Saltivka district inflicted major damage to apartment buildings and other civilian infrastructure.

Footage released by Suspilne Kharkiv, a public broadcaster in Ukraine, on Sunday shows damage to residential areas, stores, and a kindergarten or creche in the city. Credit: Suspilne Kharkiv via Storyful