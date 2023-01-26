Deadly shootings in California: The scourge of gun violence in the US

This week, the US state of California was rocked by two mass shootings just two days apart. The massacres are just the latest in a long line of shootings that have made the US the world's number one country in gun ownership and gun deaths. The carnage pushed President Joe Biden to renew calls for Congress to act quickly on a ban on assault weapons. To get some analysis, we speak to Jaclyn Schildkraut, interim executive director of the Regional Gun Violence Research Consortium at the Rockefeller Institute of Government.

Meanwhile, in the town of Culiacan in Mexico, the powerful Sinaloa drug cartel is in constant conflict with authorities. It was there that 29 people were killed in a standoff earlier this month over the arrest of the son of infamous drug lord "El Chapo". Our France 2 colleagues went to Culiacan to find out more about the Sinaloa cartel and its incredible hold on the city.

Earlier this month in Brazil, thousands of opponents of new leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva stormed the country's Congress, top court and presidential offices after refusing to accept the defeat of Lula's far-right predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro. The trail of destruction they left behind hit right at the heart of Brazilian culture. Now, a team of restorers are working to repair the artworks and artefacts caught in the crossfire.



