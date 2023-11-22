Deadly pedestrian accident concerns.

Storyful

A driverless car narrowly avoided hitting a Michigan state trooper’s vehicle before colliding with a parked car at a gas station in Gaylord, Michigan, on November 18.Footage released by Michigan State Police Seventh District showed the incident on Old Highway 27.Police said they responded to a report of a blue Pontiac Grand Prix driving recklessly on Saturday evening.An attending trooper turned onto Old Highway 27 and was nearly hit by a blue Pontiac Grand Prix, which appeared unoccupied, they said.The vehicle then continued into a gas station where it collided with a parked car.Police said they spoke to a witness prior to the crash who said a 57-year-old woman told them someone had hit her car.When the witness called 911, the woman became “belligerent” and walked away from her car, which was still running.The attending trooper then spoke to the woman, who was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and resisting and obstructing police. Credit: Michigan State Police via Storyful