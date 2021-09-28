Deadly Multi-Vehicle Crash Halts Traffic for Miles on Kentucky's Interstate 65

One person was killed and several were injured in a multi-vehicle crash that halted traffic for hours on Kentucky’s Interstate 65, local reports said.

Drone video filmed by Doug Cohron of Kentucky Drone shows miles of traffic backed up on the interstate at John Harper Hwy in Shepherdsville, Kentucky.

According to local reports, seven vehicles, including an 18-wheeler, were involved in the crash. Credit: Doug Cohron/Kentucky Drone via Storyful