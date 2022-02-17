Deadly mudslides leave devastation in Brazil

City streets were flooded by downpours, while landslides also resulted in fatalities after rainfall on Tuesday exceeded the average for the entire month of February.

Drone footage shows damage left behind in the Morro da Oficina neighbourhood. Up to 80 houses were hit by landslides, according to authorities who expect the death toll to rise. Fire department and local civil defense teams were working at the site.

Petropolis' city hall declared three days of mourning. Displaced people were being taken to schools and shelters. More than 300 people had to leave their homes.