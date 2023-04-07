Deadly hostage situation: Roseville shooting leaves bystander dead, CHP officer shot
A shooting and hostage situation Thursday afternoon left one person dead, and a second person and a California Highway Patrol officer injured, officials said. A spokesperson with the Roseville Police Department said a CHP officer serving a warrant was shot around 12:30 p.m. near Mahany Park. This prompted other law enforcement agencies to come help. Roseville police said as those other officers arrived, the suspected gunman shot at them while running away. The gunman then took two hostages before they eventually surrendered. More here: http://www.kcra.com/article/large-law-enforcement-presence-roseville/43533706