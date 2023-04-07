Deadly hostage situation: Roseville shooting leaves bystander dead, CHP officer shot

Storyful

Newly released bodycam footage shows the moment a Pinellas County deputy was shot multiple times by a burglary suspect on Sunday, March 12.Corporal Matt Aitken and Sergeant Jake Viano were pursuing the suspect in St Petersburg, Florida, when the incident happened, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said. Once spotted, the suspect quickly shot Aitken multiple times, and Aitken fell over, wounded. The deputies’ companion, a K-9 named Taco, jumped on the suspect, giving Viano a chance to respond, the sheriff’s office said. Viano shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. Viano and Taco were not injured, local media reported.Aitken underwent surgery for his injuries on Monday, March 13, local news reported. He is still recovering from his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.“If it wasn’t for the heroic actions of K-9 Taco and Sergeant Viano, Corporal Aitken may not have made it out of this tragic incident alive,” said Pinellas County Sergeant Amanda Sinni on Thursday, April 6, when the footage was released. Credit: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful