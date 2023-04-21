Deadly Fuel Tanker Explosion on Connecticut Bridge Closes I-95

At least one person was killed when a fuel tanker truck overturned and caught fire on Interstate 95 in eastern Connecticut on Friday, April 21, according to local media, citing officials.

Footage captured by Seth Botton shows flames and dense black smoke rising from the crash site on southbound lanes of the Gold Star Bridge, which connects Groton to New London.

State police warned people to avoid the area. All lanes were initially closed, but northbound lanes were reopened soon after the crash, police said. Credit: Seth Bottone via Storyful