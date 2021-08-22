Deadly Flooding Leaves Debris Scattered in Tennessee's McEwen

At least 10 people were killed in catastrophic flooding that hit parts of central Tennessee on August 21, according to local media, citing officials.

Increased rain fell across Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, and Hickman Counties on Saturday. The National Weather Service said preliminary reports showed a potential record-breaking 17 inches of rainfall in McEwen, Humphreys County, on Saturday.

This video filmed by Steve Smith shows vehicles and other debris scattered in McEwen after flooding hit the area. Credit: Steve Smith via Storyful