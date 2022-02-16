Deadly Flooding Hits Petropolis in Mountainous Region North of Rio de Janeiro

Heavy rain caused deadly flooding in Petropolis, a city in the mountainous region of the state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Tuesday, February 15.

The National Civil Defense agency said heavy rain caused rivers to overflow and landslides in Petropolis. They said one person had been killed in flooding in Petropolis as of 8.30pm on Monday.

Local reports citing officials put the death toll at five after a landslide in the Alto da Serra neighborhood.

This footage shows flooded streets outside Estácio Petrópolis, in Petropolis. Credit: b.ferreirac via Storyful