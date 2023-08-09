Deadly Fire Engulfs French Holiday Cottage

At least nine people were killed in a cottage fire in Wintzenheim, France, on August 9, local media reported.

Firefighters found nine bodies in the rubble after the fire was extinguished, with two people still missing, Le Parisien reported.

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter: “In Wintzenheim, the flames ravaged a lodging which accommodated people with disabilities and their companions. Faced with this tragedy, my thoughts go out to the victims, to the injured, to their loved ones. Thank you to our security forces and our mobilized emergency services.”

This footage was published by the French government, and shows Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne at the scene of the fire. Credit: @gouvernementFR via Storyful