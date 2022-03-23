Deadly Eastland Complex Fire Scorches Over 50,000 Acres in Southwestern Texas

The deadly Eastwood Complex Fire in southwestern Texas was 75 percent contained on Wednesday, March 23, authorities said.

As of Wednesday evening, the fire had reached 54,513 acres (approximately 85 square miles), according to fire officials.

This video taken by Kaleb Painter, who said he filmed it on Monday, shows the aftermath of the fire in Brownwood, Texas.

Deputy Sergeant Barbara Fenley was killed in the fire on March 17 while assisting with evacuations in the Gorman area, Texas A&M Forest Service said. Credit: AirSquad Drone/Kaleb Painter via Storyful