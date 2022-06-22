Deadly Earthquake Strikes Southeast Afghanistan

A powerful earthquake hit southeast Afghanistan, killing at least 255 people, and injuring hundreds more, in the early hours of June 22, according to the country’s state-run news agency.

The 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck 46 km southwest of Khost, the US Geological Survey said.

Government spokesman Bilal Karimi said the earthquake struck four districts of the Paktika province.

Footage from Bakhtar News Agency shows victims being pulled from the rubble in the Gyan district. Credit: Bakhtar News Agency via Storyful