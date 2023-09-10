Deadly Earthquake Damages Buildings in Marrakech

The death toll from the powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Morocco late Friday night, September 8, rose to 2,012 on September 9, officials said.

As of 10 pm local time on Saturday, state-run media reported 2,012 confirmed deaths and 2,059 injuries, 1,404 of those critically, as a result of the powerful quake.

Footage taken by Imâd Mànô shows crowds on the street amid damaged buildings in Marrakech the day after the earthquake. Credit: Imâd Mànô via Storyful

Video Transcript

