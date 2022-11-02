Deadly crash in Grimes

The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O
The best options at every position to target on your fantasy hockey waiver wire this week.
CALGARY — Three goals in a span of just under five minutes in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers also contributing goals for the Kraken (5-4-2) in their first win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists and goaltender Joey Daccord stopped 36 of 40 shots for the win in his first start of the NHL season. Tyler Toffoli
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio
DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court. The case stems from Neymar's transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona. The state prosecutor withdrew all charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs. However, the trial will continue because Brazilian company DIS, which brought the case, maintained its acc
After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all
Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright is off to a rough start in the NHL, spending most of his very young career in the press box.
VANCOUVER — There was a different air in the Vancouver Canucks' locker room Friday night. The team had its first win on home ice — a decisive 5-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. And after starting the campaign on a disastrous seven-game skid, the Canucks were officially on a new streak with back-to-back victories. “Obviously there's a lot more energy, obviously the smiles on our faces," said Bo Horvat, who scored twice on Friday. "But I mean, we’ve got to dig ourselves out of the hole here
Canadian speed skaters Steven Dubois and Pascal Dion captured gold on home ice on Sunday at the season-opening short track World Cup stop in Montreal. Dubois won the men's 500-metre event for his second individual medal of the weekend, and longtime teammate Dion followed it up by topping the podium in the men's 1,000m in an exciting finish. Dubois, a 25-year-old from Terrebonne, Que., got off to a fast start and crossed the line in 40.345 seconds in front of the roaring crowd at the Aréna Mauric
On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.
Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.
CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss
On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor provides examples of Fred VanVleet's irreplaceable skillset. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.
PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th
WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L
A Yellowknife kickboxing coach has led a team of Canadian youth athletes to the country's best finish. It was part of an international tournament that was held in Venice, Italy from September 30 to October 9. The World Association of Kickboxing junior championship included 2,500 athletes from 60 different countries. John Stanley, the co-owner and coach at Stanley Boxing and Fitness, said the team he coached finished 15th overall, the best finish for a Canadian youth team to date. "I learned a lo
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored two goals in Los Angeles' four-goal second period, and the Kings beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 Monday night. “Had a couple of chances there and it was nice to get two goals tonight,” Gundstrom said. “I just try to stay open. It’s always fun to score.” Gabriel Vilardi, Anze Kopitar and Arthur Kaliyev also scored for the Kings, who have won three of four. Jonathan Quick stopped 27 shots. Alexey Toropchenko scored for St. Louis, which has lost five straight in
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov broke a tie with 56 seconds left and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Saturday. Tomas Hagel set up Kucherov for a tap-in on a 2-on-1. Victor Hedman, Ross Colton and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lighting and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves. Erik Karlsson scored twice for San Jose, Nico Sturm added a goal and James Reimer made 22 saves. Hedman opened the scoring 32 seconds into the game, and Karlsson tied it 50 seconds later on a