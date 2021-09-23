After deadly bus stop shooting, focus turns to how to prevent more gun violence in Louisville
After deadly bus stop shooting, focus turns to how to prevent more gun violence in Louisville
After deadly bus stop shooting, focus turns to how to prevent more gun violence in Louisville
"It was a weak move, to be honest," said Kiermaier, who stole a Blue Jays data card on Monday.
Evander Kane's tumultuous off-season continues with new allegations of sexual assault and domestic battery surfacing this week.
Kevin Kiermaier was hit by a pitch, apparent retribution for scooping up a Toronto scouting report two days earlier, and the Rays clinched a postseason berth with a 7-1 victory over the Blue Jays.
They are among the most accomplished active players in MLB, but they don't have that one crucial piece of the trophy case.
Was there some bad fan behavior at work here?
The USOPC revealed a new policy that requires all Winter Olympic hopefuls to be vaccinated by Dec. 1.
The NHL found no evidence that San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane bet on NHL games or tried to throw games after investigating allegations made by his estranged wife.
Raptors star Pascal Siakam is more than a little excited to be roaming the streets of Toronto again.
Stalock, who was diagnosed with myocarditis after contracting COVID-19 prior to last season, didn't play a single game in 2021.
Nylander assured everyone he will be fully vaccinated by the start of the NHL season.
This is technically tampering, we guess.
The NHL has made it exceedingly difficult on those refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, but Tyler Bertuzzi is willing to take on the challenge.
There'll be some glaring absences as the Vancouver Canucks return to the ice this week.
Rivers believes he and the team can change Simmons' mind if they continue communicating with each other.
Former first-overall pick Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres have worked out a three-year contract ahead of training camp.
Portland State fans were more than happy to take Bruce Barnum up on his offer.
The only thing missing from Brady's rant is "hey you kids, get off my lawn!"
It can be tough to predict which rookies will make a fantasy impact — but when you get it right, it plays big dividends.
Ronnie Brunswijk played for the soccer club he owns, and in the process made sporting history.
Kiermaier slid into home plate and found a card that reportedly fell out of Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk’s pocket. That card had the team’s game plan for how to handle Tampa Bay’s hitters.