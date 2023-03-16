Deadly Apartment Fire in Wilkes County
A study into an artificial sweetener commonly used in hot drinks and found in diet soft drinks has uncovered an "unexpected effect on the immune system", scientists say. Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute in London found that consuming a high amount of sucralose lowers activation of T cells - a type of white blood cell - in mice. If the sweetener is found to have similar effects in humans, it could be used to treat people with autoimmune disorders, including conditions like type 1 diabetes.
At least one person was killed and two were injured in an explosion that caused a fire at an FSB Border Service Department building in Russia, local authorities said.
The viral video comes amid speculation over whether the Sussexes will attend the King’s coronation
"We don't need that," lawyer Joe Tacopina told "The Beat" host.
This will bring back some dodgeball memories.
The key Trump ally reportedly commented under oath on the former president's post-election defeat state of mind.
"I think he was also worried about his marriage getting blown up," said Tim O'Brien, who wrote the book "TrumpNation: The Art of Being The Donald."
"Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don't think it's a traditional dating scenario," a source previously told PEOPLE of the pair
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not disclosed whether they will attend the coronation of King Charles III alongside other royals in May
A phone call to her home in Ingersoll, Ont. two weeks ago sent Diane Lindsay into a panic. One the other end was a man claiming to be police officer from Woodstock RCMP, who said her grandson was in an accident. When police went to investigate, they found drugs in his car, the man said. Her grandson was in jail and she'd have to post a $9,000 bond to get him out, he told her. Lindsay contacted her husband, Ron, to arrange for the money. But when Ron heard the story, he had his suspicions. "They
One of the bloodiest battles in modern European history is taking place in Bakhmut, with reports of more than 1,000 soldiers dying in a single day. But more significantly for the Kremlin, it may also be the site of an extraordinary Russian civil war, playing out on Ukrainian soil between different factions. At the heart of it are two of the most significant parts of the Kremlin’s war machine: the Wagner Group and the Russian ministry of defence.
A Russian aircraft has been intercepted by British RAF and German fighter jets after it was identified near NATO airspace. Two Typhoon jets - one British and one German - reacted to the Russian aircraft after it failed to communicate with Estonian air traffic control close to the NATO nation's airspace. The Ministry of Defence said it was a "routine" NATO mission.
Jenna Ortega's new The Sunday Times Style cover shows the Wednesday star wearing a see-through dress with a pair of preppy Mary Janes
When Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson spoke about 'Jungle Cruise' co-star Emily Blunt on the 2023 Oscars red carpet, she crashed the interview to hear what he said about her.
The Brazilian supermodel was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica for the third time in March
‘Over half of the people in America actually love Russia,’ actor claimed
Psaki’s new show on MSNBC begins this weekend
Johnny Gaudreau was painfully close to re-signing with the Calgary Flames last offseason, according to a new report.
A man who has served more than 34 years of a 400-year prison sentence has been released after the state of Florida reinvestigated the case and determined he did not commit armed robbery. “I can’t put it into words,” said Sidney Holmes, now 57, in an interview with ABC affiliate WPLG after he was exonerated and freed on Monday. According to Broward County State Attorney Harold F. Pryor, a thorough reinvestigation of the 1988 armed robbery case that led to Holmes’ conviction “raised reasonable doubts about his guilt.”