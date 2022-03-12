Deadline for candidates to file intention statements
Friday was the last day for candidates to file intention statements to run in the 2022 primary election and no well-known Republican had emerged. Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder, another Republican who ran against Newsom last recall election, has also decided not to run again. A certified list of candidates is not due from state election officials until March 31, but Newsom’s challengers are expected to include state Sen. Brian Dahle, a Republican who represents parts of Sacramento, Placer, Nevada, El Dorado and other Northern California counties. Dahle has called it a David vs. Goliath matchup.