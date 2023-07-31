'Dead and Wounded' After Russian Missiles Target Zelensky's Hometown

Ukraine’s Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko said two people had been killed and dozens injured after Russian rockets targeted Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Monday, July 31.

Klymenko, speaking in a live television broadcast, said the city was hit by two rockets. Dnipropetrovsk’s regional governor, Serhiy Lysak, said the number of wounded was at least 31, including four children.

In an earlier statement, Klymenko said people were likely to be under rubble of the damaged buildings.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who grew up in the city, posted video of the scene. He said residential buildings, a university building, and a crossroads were hit.

“Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded,” he said. “My condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones because of Russian terror.” Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful