Dead at 80

Joel Schumacher, director of films like “St. Elmo’s Fire,” “The Client” and “A Time to Kill,” has died from a yearlong battle with cancer, his spokesperson told the Wrap. He was 80 years old. His films “Falling Down” (1993) and “8mm” (1999) competed for the Palme d’Or and Golden Bear, respectively. His other credits include “Flatliners,” “The Lost Boys,” “Tigerland,” “Batman Forever” and “Batman & Robin,” as well as “Phone Booth,” The Phantom of the Opera,” “The Number 23” and, most recently, two episodes of “House of Cards.”

