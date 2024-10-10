De'Aaron Fox scores and draws the foul

Legends get compared to legends. Degrees of greatness matter. And thus far, Rodgers has yet to change the direction of the Jets like other recent greats did their franchises.
Rodgers went on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss the big Jets decision this week.
The Phillies cruised to their first division title since 2011 but got bounced by the Mets in the NLDS.
Spencer Rattler is set to make his NFL debut on Sunday afternoon.
After another shutout of the Guardians, Detroit is one win away from advancing to the ALCS and sending Cleveland home.
Vincent Goodwill and Isis "Ice" Young react to NBA.com's survey of general managers around the league, preview the 2024 WNBA Finals and discuss this year's class entering the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Jets owner Woody Johnson is as frustrated right now with Hackett as he has been with Saleh.
Forgotten, mocked and dismissed after an embarrassing loss in their opener, the Tigers are now rattling off wins and have a clear path to the CFP.
Breaking down the Lakers' biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
Stay on top of the latest fantasy basketball draft trends as analyst Dan Titus highlights the biggest risers and fallers ahead of season tip-off.
Could there be more downfield passing for Rodgers? It’s too soon to say. But the Jets want to see change — now. What this means for OC Nathaniel Hackett and his role is unclear.
No one in pinstripes shined Monday, as a Salvador Pérez homer and three singles delivered Kansas City a series-tying victory.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 6 PPR running back rankings.
New England believes Maye gives them their best chance to win now. But is this defensible short-term decision also the best long-term move?
Manaea's first-pitch changeup en route to a critical strikeout of Bryce Harper proved to be the key moment of the matchup.
Week 5 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 6. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 6 to maximize your fantasy lineups.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the Tigers grabbing Game 2 from the Guardians, the Royals evening up the ALDS with the Yankees, Aaron Judge’s postseason struggles and why the Dodgers have beef with Manny Machado.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 6 PPR rankings for fantasy football.
Robert Saleh couldn't catch a break.
Scott Pianowski reveals his biggest fantasy takeaways from the Chiefs-Saints matchup to close Week 5.