De'Aaron Fox with an and one vs the Phoenix Suns

The Canadian Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Payne scored a season-high 24 points in 22 minutes off the bench and the Phoenix Suns got help from an overturned call to win their fifth straight game, beating the Sacramento Kings 109-104 on Monday night. Devin Booker had 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Phoenix. Chris Paul and Mikal Bridges scored 16 apiece. The Suns led by 21 early in the fourth quarter but the Kings made a late push over the final five minutes. De’Aaron Fox hit a pair of free th