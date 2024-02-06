De'Aaron Fox with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings) with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 02/05/2024
De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings) with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 02/05/2024
Look what we made her do.
The arrest comes just ahead of his son's Super Bowl LVIII matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11
CALGARY — Hockey Hall of Famer Lanny McDonald suffered a cardiac event Sunday after returning from the NHL's all-star game in Toronto. The 70-year-old wrote in an Instagram post Monday on the Calgary Flames alumni account that two nurses heading to their own flights at Calgary International Airport helped him when he was in distress. McDonald said he is grateful to the nurses and, quote, "I owe them my life." He said he was in hospital Monday receiving care from doctors and nurses and looking fo
Formula One team Red Bull Racing has launched an independent investigation into team principal Christian Horner, with multiple media outlets reporting that Horner allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavior with an unidentified member of Red Bull Racing.
Kiana Ledé sang the U.S. national anthem ahead of the game on Saturday while wearing a keffiyeh-style sweater.
With six nominations, Taylor Swift dressed to have a big night at the 2024 Grammys.
The "Peaches" singer was the celebrity captain of Team Matthews, which emerged victorious after taking on Will Arnett's Team McDavid on Saturday
TOLUCA, Mexico — Canada coach Emma Humphries says her Panama counterpart verbally abused her, the Canadian bench and his own players during his team's 5-1 loss Sunday at the CONCACAF Under-17 Women's Championship. "Throughout the game their coach (Victor Suarez) was making degrading comments towards women, towards myself, towards his own team … the whole stadium could hear it and the referees heard it too," said Humphries. "He also swore, he used the F-word at my assistant." "There's just no pla
The former "Daily Show" host vowed to give Swift "a break" during the awards telecast The post Grammys Host Trevor Noah Slams NFL for Cutting to Taylor Swift, Says He’ll Cut to Football Players Instead appeared first on TheWrap.
LONDON, Ontario (AP) — The police chief of London, Ontario, issued a public apology on Monday to a woman who says she was sexually assaulted by five hockey players on Canada's 2018 world junior team — including four now currently in the NHL — for the length of time it took to complete an investigation of a case that has rocked the sport for years. It will, however, take much longer for Chief Thai Truong to provide any specifics as to why it took nearly six years for charges to be filed, and what
Alix Popham and Lenny Woodard realized something was very wrong after they retired. Now, these ex-rugby stars are trying to warn others about a danger in the sport.
Canada will host 13 of the 104 games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with seven in Vancouver and six in Toronto. As expected, the U.S. will stage the lion's share of the action — with 78 games — at the expanded 48-team soccer showcase. Like Canada, Mexico will host 13 games. The 2026 tournament will kick off June 11 at Mexico City's historic Azteca Stadium and close July 19 with the championship game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The bronze-medal game will take place at Hard Rock Stadi
Pat Mahomes, a former MLB pitcher and father of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
The rumored couple was spotted holding hands while making their way through a crowd at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday
TORONTO — A look at the five players charged by police in connection to an alleged sexual assault in a hotel room following a Hockey Canada gala in London, Ont., in June 2018: DILLON DUBE Age: 25 Hometown: Golden, B.C. Current team: Calgary Flames (NHL) Highlights: Selected 56th overall by Calgary at the 2016 draft. Captain of Canada's 2018 world junior team. Also represented Canada at the world junior championship in 2017. Announced Jan. 21 that he is taking an indefinitely leave of absence fro
BROSSARD, Que. — Forward Brandon Gignac has signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Montreal Canadiens. Gignac, from Repentigny, Que., has played 43 games with the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket this season. He had 14 goals and 28 assists to lead the Rocket in goals, assists, and points, also served 36 penalty minutes so far this season. Gignac has 55 goals and 99 assists in 267 career AHL games with Albany, Binghamton, and Laval since turning professional in 2016-17. He joined the C
Charles Barkley comes to Taylor Swift’s defense over the negative reactions she is getting from some NFL fans, calling anyone who has taunted her a “loser.”
Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick took out a full-page newspaper ad on Sunday to thank Boston fans for their support during his time on the New England sideline. “For 24 years, I was blessed to feel your passion and your power,” said the ad, which ran in Sunday’s Boston Globe and includes an image of Belichick overlooking a large crowd. “Six times, you packed Boston by the millions for parades that were truly a two-way expression of gratitude and love,” he wrote. “The images from those days a
Travis Kelce subtly hyped up Taylor Swift's red carpet look at the 2024 Grammys.
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Dan Quinn landed in the Washington area on Sunday night with wife Stacey and was greeted on the tarmac by general manager Adam Peters and wife Jennifer. Peters greeted his new coach with a hug and congratulated him. “I'm so pumped,” Quinn replied. Before even getting on the ground, the Commanders' new football decision makers were already well underway with the start of a lot of work to do. They hired Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator and Joe Whitt Jr. as defensive coo